‘That’s Like Top-Notch Stalking:’ How Love Actually’s Director Found Out Fans Hate The Andrew Lincoln And Keira Knightley Storyline
That grand romantic gesture between Mark and Juliet in Love Actually seems way less romantic all these years later
It's that season yet again: Love Actually season. While the 2003 Richard Curtis flick is considered one of the best romantic comedies of all time—not to mention a Christmas classic (it's one of the best Christmas movies on Netflix, so you can get your annual fix with a Netflix subscription)—one storyline has been deemed decidedly not romantic by fans of the movie, but it took awhile for the director to figure it out.
No, we don't mean Martin Freeman and that strange porno subplot (though we did rank John and Judy's story as the least enjoyable Love Actually couple)—we're talking about that messiness between Mark (Andrew Lincoln) and Juliet (Kiera Knightley), his best friend's wife.
Decades-old spoilers ahead! If you remember, the film features the very joyful, slightly over-the-top nuptials between Knightley's Juliet and Chiwetel Ejiofor's Peter, with Mark as his best man. That's all well and good, except Mark has been harboring secret feelings for his best bud's new bride, a discovery that Juliet shockingly makes after watching Mark's footage of their wedding.
Mark ends up revealing his true feelings to Juliet via that now-very famous scene in which he writes out his romantic wishes on cue cards ("To me, you are perfect, and my wasted heart will love you…" and so on), resulting in a chaste but illicit smooch between the pair. "Enough, enough now," Mark says afterwards, suggesting that he's putting his feelings aside for the good of his friendship, and we pop back up with the trio in the end all seemingly happy and platonic.
Now, after two decades, director Richard Curtis has admitted he realizes the Mark-and-Juliet storyline was actually problematic. Speaking with Collider during a press junket on the 4K release of Love Actually, the filmmaker said that Lincoln's character was "a little too weird" in comparison with the rest of the film, but it took someone asking for an interview on the topic for him to realize how the scene comes off.
Still, it's not the first time that Curtis has questioned the cue-card sequence. Per The Sunday Times, a copy of the Love Actually script—which was being auctioned off for charity—had been marked up by the director revealing doubts about the scene.
As for the cast themselves, Lincoln and Knightley's co-star Martine McCutcheon, who played the role of Natalie in the film, doesn't think that Mark's romantic gesture was "creepy."
Do you agree? Check out the famous scene below:
To me, it's not perfect.
