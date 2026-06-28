Macaulay Culkin's Return To Acting In A 2003 Crime Drama Should Be Talked About More

If somebody says, “Macaulay Culkin,” I guarantee that 9 out of 10 people will likely think of Home Alone, which I suppose makes sense since it’s such a beloved classic, and Macaulay Culkin is the face of it.

For a lot of people, Christmas isn't Christmas without Home Alone, so for many, Macaulay Culkin represents the holiday itself. However, what if I were to tell you that one of his best NON-Home Alone movies wasn't just My Girl or The Good Son, but also a 2003 crime drama called Party Monster about the ‘90s New York City club scene?

If you’ve watched it, cool. But if you haven’t, let's talk. Oontz oontz oontz!

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(Image credit: Strand Releasing)

Firstly, Party Monster Was Essentially Macaulay Culkin's Return To Acting

Take a look at Macaulay Culkin's filmography, and you'll see that he had an extremely busy 90's (he's even in one of my favorite horror movies, Jacob's Ladder!). However, you’ll also notice that his career came to a screeching halt after 1994’s Richie Rich. In fact, when looking at his best movies, you'll likely surmise that most of his best films are from when he was a child.

In pursuit of actually living a “normal” life, he decided to leave acting for an extended hiatus, and when he returned, it was with a way different image in the movie, Party Monster, which is based on James St. James’ memoir, Disco Bloodbath.

In the film, Culkin plays the real-life club promoter, Michael Alig, a.k.a the “King of the Club Kids,” while Seth Green plays his friend, James St. James, who really introduces Alig to the club scene in the first place. Culkin’s role is surprising in this film, though, because he plays a drug addict who later becomes a criminal, which is a far cry from playing Richie Rich, I'll tell you that much.

(Image credit: Strand Releasing)

If You Have Any Sort Of Desire To Learn More About The New York Club Culture, This Is Your Movie

Another reason why I think more people should talk about this film - besides Macaulay Culkin, of course - is to learn more about the club scene back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Now, growing up in the ‘90s, I clearly remember three things about people who went clubbing on a regular basis - one, they always had glowsticks on hand, two, they were perfectly okay with hooking up with sweaty strangers, and three, they were usually fond of drugs…typically ecstasy.

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And, this movie definitely covers two out of the three quite well, as there’s lots of sex, and lots of drugs. But, what I also like about the film is how it covers the LGBTQ+ aspects of the New York club scene. Marilyn Manson is in the movie, vamping it up, and Macaulay Culkin plays an openly gay character in Michael Alig, and it’s all just wonderful to see.

Not so wonderful is the drug use. In fact, all of the problems Michael Alig experiences (including his ultimate crime) are due to drugs, and the problems that come along with them. That’s why this film really resonates with me, since I knew kids who were deeply into drugs and partying, and sometimes took me along for the ride (I peaced out, though, when they started popping pills). This movie showcases all of that really well.

(Image credit: Strand Releasing)

It's An Early 2000s Gem, And One You Should Check Out To Take You Back To The '80s and ‘90s

Though I wouldn’t consider Party Monster to be one of the best movies of the 2000s, I would say that it’s one of the best representations of a certain part of the ‘90s.

Party Monster is loud, colorful, in your face, and violent, but it also has a sort of strange detachment to it all. A lot of this is due to Caulkin’s performance, but it also has to do with the filmmaking itself, which puts us at the heart of the club scene, but also feels like it’s keeping us away somehow.

It’s a film that, if you lived in that era, you’ll recognize the whole vibe and energy. And, if you happen to miss that bygone time, might I suggest this early 2000s gem?