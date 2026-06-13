If You Can Find It, You Should Check Out This '90s Hidden Gem About A Bisexual Rock Star

As an LQBTQ+ ally, I'm all about gay rights, and “trans lives matter.” I love when we get to see representation of gay characters in film, especially when they're played by people who are actually in the LGBTQ+ community, because I think all forms of diversity are wonderful.

With that said, one part of the rainbow that I don't think I've seen nearly enough of in my own personal movie viewing is bisexuality, which is why one of my favorite movies is the 1998 musical drama, Velvet Goldmine. The film also scratches another one of my itches as it's also a music movie, which is one of my favorite genres. So, if you can find it, here's why you should check out Velvet Goldmine.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Velvet Goldmine Is Essentially A Story About A Famous Rock Star...Without That Rock Star's Blessings

If you're a fan of music from the ‘70s, then you can probably tell from the title of this film who it’s, well, let's just say an homage to, since it's the title of one of David Bowie’s most memorable songs. You see, according to an article from GQ, the director, Todd Haynes, wanted to make a David Bowie biopic, but Bowie refused, and even floated the idea of suing.

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So, Haynes changed all of the characters’ names and made some of them composites. For example, instead of Bowie, we get a character named Brian Slade (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), who is very Bowie-esque. Rather than Iggy Pop and Lou Reed, we get an amalgamation of both stars in Curt Wild (Ewan McGregor).

The film itself is kind of like Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters if you’ve ever seen that movie (and if you haven’t, you should) as the film is broken up into vignettes that make up an overall whole that is Brian Slade’s life. It’s a fascinating approach, and great stuff if you’re a fan of Glam Rock, and Bowie in general.

(Image credit: Miramax)

The Narrative Follows A Bisexual Protagonist, And How That Impacted His Life

Okay, so this is a pretty great movie when it comes to LGBTQ+ themes, since there are homosexual and bisexual themes throughout the film. We’re actually introduced to the story through a journalist named Arthur Stuart played by Christian Bale. Stuart is writing an article about Slade’s mysterious death, and interviewing people who knew him along the way.

However, through Slade’s androgyny and overt sexuality, we learn that Stuart himself drummed up the courage to come out when he was younger, so he has a personal connection to Slade’s work. This is important, since we learn as much about Slade’s character weaving in-between relationships, and also get a sense of Stuart’s own sexuality.

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Slade, you see, starts off married to a woman named Mandy (Toni Collette), but easily falls in love with Curt Wild (Ewan McGregor). And, the great thing is, the film shows that bisexuality is a great thing, since you get the best of both worlds. Unfortunately, Slade gets a bit TOO much of what he wants, which ultimately leads to his downfall. But, I do love seeing bisexuality celebrated, because I consider them the lucky ones, as I’m just a humdrum, heterosexual male. Oh, well.

(Image credit: Miramax)

It's A Great Film, Especially For How It Deftly Portrays A Fluid Sexuality

My favorite decade is the ‘70s, both in movies and in music, so this film really resonates with me since that’s the period that it’s mostly focused on. I especially love Glam Rock, and I think it would have been really cool if Bowie was actually in this film (hell, he’s been in other movies).

However, my favorite thing about the film is just how well it explores sexual fluidity, just like Glam Rock itself. Velvet Goldmine is a film that is as much about the music as it is about the culture, which is really cool, since it’s celebratory in more ways than one.

So, if you can find it, check out Velvet Goldmine. While finding it on physical media may be tricky, you can rent or buy it on digital on Amazon. Come for the music, stay for the androgyny.