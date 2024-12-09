After Watching Home Alone For Like The 100th Time, I Just Have To Talk About The Opening Scene

No joke, I’ve watched Home Alone more than just about any movie. Born in the ‘80s and raised in ‘90s, watching Kevin McCallister defend his house from the Wet Bandits has pretty much been a holiday tradition for as long as I can remember. One of the best Christmas movies of all time , this classic written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus has one incredible scene after another. And it all starts with that masterful opening sequence.

After watching the movie for like the 100th time, I just have to talk about the brilliance of the opening scene and how those first eight or so minutes lay the groundwork for all those family dynamics , the mother-son relationship at the core of the film, and even some of the funniest and most painful booby traps that come later on.

Come with me as I revisit this wonderful opening chapter to one of my favorite movies…

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Everything From The Title Sequence To The Pizza Disaster Is Perfection

I’m including everything from the Home Alone title sequence (with its enchanting John Williams composition ) to the epic pizza disaster as the opening scene because the action never really stops until then. The chaos and charm of the sequence of events, much like the McCallister’s incredible suburban Chicago home, adds so much life to the story in those early minutes, even when Kevin isn’t the focus.

The jumping from room to room and person to person (especially when the Little Nero’s pizza delivery guy is trying to get paid for the pies) is so much fun and never allows you to get bored or catch your breath. But then the big pizza fiasco after Kevin pushes Buzz and causes all the drinks to spill all over the place caps it off and finally gives us a moment to rest before the movie really gets going.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Way John Hughes And Chris Columbus Fit In All That Exposition In The Span Of Like Eight Minutes Is Masterful

The opening eight minutes or so of Home Alone should be taught in film school, because John Hughes and Chris Columbus found a way to fit in all kinds of exposition in a short amount of time without it feeling cramped or overwhelming.

In that span of time we learn pretty much everything we need to know about the family – they’re going to Paris for Christmas, Uncle Frank is cheapskate on top of being a jerk , most of their neighbors are also traveling for the holidays – and all those interesting dynamics that make them so lovable or detestable, depending on who we’re talking about here. It’s a masterclass in writing and directing, both in terms of economy and creativity.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best part is that I never feel exhausted despite going up and down a flight of stairs, running from bedroom to bedroom, or dropping into all manner of conversations ranging from outlet converters to packing bags to who’s paying for the pizza.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

All The Major Characters (Besides Marv) Have At Least One Moment, Which Makes The Later Part Of The Movie So Great

All of the major characters (besides Marv) get time to shine in this nearly eight-minute sequence, and have at least one great moment. There’s Harry acting like a concerned cop when he’s scoping the house, there’s Kevin jumping from conversation to conversation as we learn that he’s the punching bag of the family, and there’s Kate McCallister proving time and time again that she keeps the family together.

All of these brief yet enlightening character introductions and interactions lay the groundwork for some of the movie’s funniest and most endearing scenes later in the film. We can’t have all those big payoffs like the emotional reunion between Kevin and Kate, Old Man Marley saving Kevin, or all those interactions with the Wet Bandits without these small yet important moments very early on.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I've Always Loved How The Opening Scene Teases Some Of Home Alone's Biggest Moments (And Booby Traps)

Another thing I’ve always loved about this Home Alone scene is the fact that it teases some of the big moments later on in the movie, especially when it comes to all those booby traps and other gags Kevin uses against the Wet Bandits during the Christmas Eve siege. The comments about the Micro Machines all over the floor in the hallway, the way Harry looks at the duffle bag being thrown down the stairs just a few nights before he gets hit with a paint can, and the introduction of Buzz’s spider all come back in big ways later on.

Speaking of Buzz’s room. The sequence also first teases that Kevin’s older brother’s room is going to be full of all kinds of toys, gadgets, fireworks, and pellet guns, and all of them come into play over the course of the rest of the movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I Love Home Alone From Beginning To End, But This Opening Scene Fills Me With So Much Joy

Again, this is one of my favorite movies and a staple of my holidays as I watch it at least two to three times (this includes a full watch and catching pieces here and there on TV). I love everything that follows the opening scene, but this sequence has such a special place in my heart. When I’m welcomed into the McCallister house for the first time each holiday season and meet all those characters, I know that like all those painful moments and heartwarming scenes, Christmas is right around the corner.

It’s the music, it’s the way the animated house in the title sequence comes into focus before fading away to be replaced by the real McCallister home, it’s the warm interiors, it’s the chaos. It feels like going home and visiting my folks. In years like this one, when I can’t make it down to visit, this opening scene hits even harder.