Now That Talk Has Died Down About Chalamet, Can I Talk About Kevin O'Leary In Marty Supreme?

There were a lot of great movies in 2025, but Marty Supreme was one of the greatest. The Josh Safdie-directed “ping-pong movie” mostly garnered acclaim for Timothée Chalamet's riveting performance, but it was so much more than just that. Specifically, the outstanding performance Shark Tank's own Kevin O'Leary had?

O'Leary, who also goes by “Mr. Wonderful,” was indeed wonderful in his feature-film debut, and now that the talk has died down on Chalamet's performance, I'd like to talk about what a revelation Kevin O'Leary is.

(Image credit: A24)

Chalamet Plays A Pretty Unlikable Character, But O'Leary's Character Is Somehow Worse

There was a time when I thought Timothée Chalamet was going to beat Michael B. Jordan for Best Actor, but thankfully, that didn't happen (I'm sorry, I love Chalamet, but I loved Sinners with my full heart and soul). Even so, what made Chalamet's performance so electric is just what a selfish person he is in this film. Table tennis is Marty Mauser's life, and he's willing to step over anybody he can just to see his dreams come true.