Megan Fox Is Giving Jennifer’s Body With That Lighter As She Talks About Why Being A Bi-Icon Is Her ‘Favorite’

2009's Jennifer's Body has gone from a box office flop to a cult classic in the decade and change since it hit theaters, and is one of actress Megan Fox's most iconic roles. While the marketing misdirected audiences, the horror comedy (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has aged super well. And the actress recently gave some Jennifer vibes while talking about being a bi icon. Let's break it all down.

Jennifer's Body is a movie folks love to revisit, thanks to its funny dialogue, thrilling kills, and unique tone. It also helped to make Megan Fox an LGBTQ+ icon, and during an interview with InStyle Magazine, she opened up about the feedback she's gotten from queer folks over the years. In her words:

It's constant. A girl will come up to me and be like 'You had a lot to do with me identifying and understanding that I was gay. Or understanding that that I was bisexual.' And that is, of course, by far, the most moving rewarding thing that I have experienced in my life. To be part of something that helped people figure that out. Or helped people deal with that, or feel better about that.

How sweet is that? Clearly Fox loves hearing from LGBTQ+ fans, and knowing that she had even a small part in people's coming out journey. Leading the Jennifer's Body cast is at least part of the reason why, especially thanks to her iconic make out session with Amanda Seyfried in the movie. Plus, lots of queer moviegoers have a particular love for the horror genre as a whole.

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Jennifer's Body is streaming over on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The fact that Megan Fox was doing this interview while holding a lighter was particularly noteworthy, given how she famously burned her tongue with one during Jennifer's Body. Later in the same clip she spoke about her favorite title she's been given from LGBTQ+ fans. In her words:

One of my favorite things I get called is being like a bi-icon. And that's one of the things I'm the most proud of.

I mean, what's not to love? Fox identifies as bisexual herself, so this moniker must feel particularly significant. She's also played queer characters before, so I'd say she definitely qualifies as a bisexual icon. You can see the clip of her explaining this below:

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Was anyone else waiting for her to burn her tongue in the middle of this clip? Just me? Sorry, but I just can't get Jennifer's Body out of my head. And that's what makes it such a cult classic.

Jennifer's Body is streaming now on Peacock. Megan Fox's recent credits include Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and Overcompensating, and we'll have to see what comes next for the 40 year-old actress.