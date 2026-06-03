Please Keep Giving Jennifer Lopez Rom-Coms So She Can Continue Slaying This Hard On The Red Carpet, Thanks.

Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar and multihyphenate who has a thriving career as both a recording artist and actress. JLo is known for her romantic comedies, and those with a Netflix subscription will soon be treated to Office Romance, which she stars in opposite Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein. I'm hoping she never stops making rom-coms, because I need to see her slay on the carpet as she already has done for the new streaming movie.

Lopez is part of some of the best romantic comedies of all time, and there's a ton of hype surrounding the forthcoming release of Office Romance. She brought the fashion for the world premiere, and once again rocked a stunning look for an early New York screening. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

I mean, how gorgeous is that? While JLo's most iconic look like might be that low cut Versace dress from the Grammys, this is another for the record books. The Selena actress can be seen in a Miss Sohee Spring/Summer 20025 couture gown, and it's perfectly hugging her curves. There's really no one who is quite as consistently glamorous as Jenny from The Block.

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Jennifer Lopez posed with co-star Brett Goldstein while at the New York special screening of Office Romance, and their chemistry shone through. And as she was leaving the event, the 56 year-old icon's braid was was photographed. You can see it for yourself below:

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

There's a reason she's the queen of rom-coms. On top of how endlessly charismatic she is on the screen, she also always bringing it to the red carpet while promoting each of her new movies. Case in point: the sheet look she rocked for the movie Atlas, as well as the spider-themed outfits she wore for her role in the film adaptation of stage musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The trailer for Office Romance showed how great JLO's chemistry with Brett Goldstein is in the forthcoming rom-com, and one can only imagine how many iconic fashion moments she'll bring to the screen while playing Jackie Cruz. Unfortunately, I do think that the trailer might have revealed a bit too much of the upcoming romantic comedy's contents. We'll just have to wait and see if the Netflix flick packs some surprises when it's released on the streaming service in early June.

Office Romance just marks the latest of Jennifer Lopez's collaborations with Netflix. She's got a deal with the streaming juggernaut, and was seen in The Mother, Atlas, and her documentary Halftime. She's also got an upcoming movie The Last Mrs. Parrish, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

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Office Romance hits Netflix on June 5th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how many more iconic looks come from the promotional tour.