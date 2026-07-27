I Finally Watched The Harry Potter Stunt Double Documentary, And It Both Crushed And Inspired Me

There’s no overstating how huge the Harry Potter movie series was for fans of the wizarding world from 2001 until its 2011 conclusion. However, behind the scenes, tragedy struck in 2009 that left lasting repercussions on a lot of the cast and crew — Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double, David Holmes, was paralyzed while rehearsing a scene for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. I finally watched the documentary about Holmes with my