‘It’s Actually Really Sexy’: Amanda Seyfried Gushed About Kissing Megan Fox In Jennifer’s Body

Karyn Kusama's Jennifer's Body has had a wild life since its release back in 2009. Over the years it went from a box office flop to a cult classic, and is arguably one of the best horror movies of the early aughts. The Jennifer's Body cast was led by Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, who had a steamy makeout scene during its 102-minute runtime. And the latter actress explained why filming that was actually "really sexy."

While Jennifer's Body's reviews were mixed, the movie has really gotten a strong following in the past decade and change. Both Seyfried and Fox continue to speak highly about their experience together, and in a resurfaced interview from the outlet She Wired (via Yahoo!), the Mean Girls star reminisced about kissing Fox, and the movie's lack of box office numbers. In her words:

I can’t believe nobody wanted to see Megan Fox and me hitting it. They had an extreme close-up of our tongues, and I’m telling you, the thing about the scene is that it’s actually really sexy.

Honestly, she's not wrong. Jennifer's Body's marketing misdirected audiences, which may be a big reason why it flopped so hard at the box office. I mean, the idea of Seyfried and Fox locking lips in the horror comedy flick. And to this day, it's probably baffling that so few moviegoers went to theaters to see this particular sequence.

Later in the same interview, the Mamma Mia! star shared more about just how easy it was to lock lips with Megan Fox while shooting Jennifer's Body. In her words:

I think Megan and I kissed really well together. We have similar kissing styles and it worked. We got it done for the masses, and the masses still didn’t show up.

As previously mentioned, the years have been kind to Jennifer's Body. While it was originally a box office flop, it's aged well and has grown into a modern horror cult classic. What's more, there are plenty of moviegoers out there who want to see the dark comedy get another go on the big screen.

Luckily for fans of the 2009 flick, writer Diablo Cody is working on a Jennifer's Body sequel script. While there's no guarantee that a follow-up project will actually be filmed and released, the possibility is a thrilling concept for fans of the original. And given how much success the movie has had in the years since its release, it would be poetic to see it get a sequel and become a full-blown franchise.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this story Jennifer's Body isn't available on streaming; you'll have to purchase your own copy on digital or physical media. It's unclear if a sequel will actually get green lit, but it's definitely not going to arrive as part of the 2026 movie release schedule.