Hayley Kiyoko On Why It Took A Decade To Make Viral Girls Like Girls Music Video Into A Movie
"We need our stories told and heard."
On the 2026 movie schedule, it feels like a film can come from anywhere. A YouTube creepypasta can become Backrooms, A24’s highest-grossing movie, or a man with a large forearm tattoo can inspire Maggie Gyllenhaal to make The Bride!. In the case of Hayley Kiyoko’s Girls Like Girls, it’s been a long time coming for the singer ever since her music video of the same name went viral. CinemaBlend talked to the first-time feature writer/director about the “challenging” process of turning her lesbian pop anthem into a grounded coming-of-age movie, and wow, what a journey it's been!
How A Music Video Inspired The Girls Like Girls Movie
On June 24, 2015, Hayley Kiyoko released the “Girls Like Girls” music video, which went viral among the queer community for representing a lesbian love story between Coley and Sonya without sexualizing them. The video is frequently cited as a popular “lesbian awakening” touchstone that has also amassed 163 million views over the past 11 years. Check it out below:
Kiyoko took a cinematic approach to the video at the time, and fans instantly took notice. When I asked the pop star if she was thinking about making a movie on the set back then, she said this:
Thanks to tons of fans calling out their desire for the concept of Girls Like Girls to become a full-blown movie, it’s a film today. But there’s over a decade between the music video and this project being one of the latest LGBTQ+ movie releases.
Why It Took 10 Years To Become A Movie
Since Girls Like Girls became a hit song and music video, Hayley Kiyoko has been busy earning the title of “Lesbian Jesus” among her fandom as she kept making music, going on tour, and ended up helming a bunch of her own videos after her 2015 debut. But the Girls Like Girls movie never left her to-do list. As she continued in our interview:
Kiyoko finally found the right partners in Focus Features and big-time Hollywood producer Marc Platt, who has also been behind movies like Legally Blonde, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Drive, La La Land and the Wicked movies. As she added:
Hayley Kiyoko now joins the few game-changing women directors who broke through industry norms to realize a unique vision. There aren’t enough movies with lesbian characters, and the Girls Like Girls film is a rare instance of Hollywood giving them center stage.
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Why Hayley Kiyoko Never Lost Hope
A decade is a long time to stick to a vision, but that can very much be a popular story when it comes to impassioned filmmakers trying to make a different sort of movie. When I asked her what’s kept her going as a loud advocate for the LGBTQ+ community across her career, she said this:
Before Girls Like Girls became a movie, Kiyoko turned it into a YA novel, making it one of the new book-to-screen adaptations, as well. The novel became a #1 New York Times Bestseller, perhaps assisting the case for a Girls Like Girls movie. Kiyoko also recently released a lesbian period novel called Where There’s Room For Us in November. As she also told us:
A movie idea can certainly come from anywhere, but it needs the right kind of drive to get made, and Kiyoko had it! Girls Like Girls finally hits theaters this Friday, June 19.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.