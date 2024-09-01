Jennifer's Body: What The Cast Is Doing Now

We can all collectively agree that Jennifer's Body was ahead of its time and is actually incredible? Cool, cool.

I loved this film when I was younger. When I found out the stats, I never understood why it didn't do so well at the box office, but I've always had a personal connection to it. It's not just because I'm a fan of the best horror movies ever—I don't even know if I'd put the film on that list. But, this movie is fun, zany, quirky, and a hell of a scare during certain moments.

It's been a while since this film came out – sixteen years, if you can believe it. And the cast has indeed been up to a lot since then. Let's check back in with the Jennifer's Body cast, shall we?

Megan Fox As Jennifer Check

Of course, we have to start off with Megan Fox, the Jennifer of Jennifer's Body. Back in 2009, you could see Fox everywhere, on every cover of every magazine, and yes, every girl wanted to be her (as I was one of those girls).

Since then, Fox has appeared in various films, including Jonah Hex, This Is 40, The Dictator, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, Zeroville, Think Like A Dog, Rogue, Big Gold Brick, Night Teeth, and Good Mourning. She also starred in Expend4bles, the latest in the Expendables franchise.

In terms of television, Fox held a recurring role on New Girl for a little bit, was a guest star on Dave, and was the host of Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox. She is going to appear in a new film called Subservience , a movie about an A.I. robot gaining sentience.

Amanda Seyfried As Anita "Needy" Lesnicki

I don't know what it was about Amanda Seyfried as Needy that altered my brain chemistry, but her role in Jennifer's Body is a prime role of hers to me, and I love it. Seyfried has had quite the career, however, since her role in the film.

Some of Seyfried's best films since then include Dear John, Red Riding Hood, In Time, Gone, the musical movie Les Miserables, Epic, Ted 2, Pan, Mank, the sequel to Mamma Mia, called Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, A Mouthful of Air, and Things Heard and Seen, among many others.

On television, Seyfried was the star of The Dropout cast and held a starring role in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. She also had a recurring role in Twin Peaks and a main role in Big Love. Coming up, she'll be on a new TV show called Long Bright River, according to Variety , and a new film called My Ex-Friend's Wedding, according to Deadline .

Adam Brody As Nikolai Wolf

Adam Brody as Nikolai Wolf in Jennifer's Body also changed lives, and the actor has had a successful career since then. Brody has appeared in several films, such as Damsels in Distress, Scream 4 and the fifth Scream film, Lovelace, Think Like a Man Too, Yoga Hosers, Shazam! and its sequel, Isabelle, Big Bear, and The Kid Detective.

Brody also was a part of the main cast of Good Vibes, a guest on The League, and had a recurring role in Curfew. The actor also appeared in the Fleishman is in Trouble cast. Coming up, he'll be in a new Netflix miniseries called Nobody Wants This.

Johnny Simmons As Chip Dove

Chip was honestly a good guy in Jennifer's Body, and he didn't deserve the ending he got, but he was played really well by Johnny Simmons. The actor has appeared in various films since then, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The To-Do List, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and The Late Bloomer, among others.

Simmons reprised his role from the live-action Scott Pilgrim in the anime adaptation on Netflix called Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. He also had a main role in the TV shows Girlboss and Klondike. Coming up, Simmons will be in a new movie called Bad Man, according to Deadline .

J. K. Simmons As Mr. Wroblewski

I know you're probably surprised to see J.K. Simmons on this list, but believe it or not, he had a role in Jennifer's Body, and this actor has been active since the film's release. Aside from winning an Academy Award for Whiplash, he's also reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson several times in both the MCU Spider-Man movies and several other Spidey adaptations.

Simmons has also had roles in movies such as The Words, Jobs, Labor Day, Dark Skies, Barefoot, Kung Fu Panda 3, Patriots Day, The Accountant, La La Land, Zootopia, Klaus, The Front Runner, Being The Ricardos and more. He's also known for his voice work and has a main role in Invincible (which is renewed for Season 3), BoJack Horseman, The Legend of Korra and more.

Simmons has a lot coming up, but I'll say the three films you should look out for – Saturday Night, according to Deadline , a new Christmas film titled Red One , and The Accountant 2, according to Deadline .

Amy Sedaris As Toni Lesnicki

Amy Sedaris played Toni Lesnicki in the movie. The actress has appeared in several films, including Puss in Boots, Ghosted, Somebody I Used to Know, and more. She also played a role in The Mandalorian, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, BoJack Horseman, and others. According to Deadline , she'll be in the new Smurfs film.

Kyle Gallner As Colin Gray

Kyle Gallner played Colin Gray in the horror film. The actor has appeared in various movies, including Beautiful Boy, Dear White People, The Passenger, Smile, American Sniper, and more. He also had a main role on The Outsiders TV show, and a recurring role in The Shield, among several other television parts.

He'll be in the new Smile 2 , which is part of the 2024 movie release schedule .

Cynthia Stevenson As Mrs. Dove

Cynthia Stevenson played Mrs. Dove in Jennifer's Body. She's also appeared in the films Tiger Eyes and Baja, and has starred in TV shows like Your Family or Mine, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Good Doctor. She doesn't currently have anything coming up, but we'll keep an eye out.

Chris Pratt As Officer Roman Duda

Yes, Chris Pratt was in Jennifer's Body, believe it or not, as Roman Duda. The actor gained wide fame after his role in the Parks and Recreation cast and for his part as Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pratt has appeared in several other films as well, such as Moneyball, The Five Year Engagement, Zero Dark Thirty, Passengers, the Jurassic World trilogy, The Super Mario Bros Movie and The Garfield Movie. He also has a main role in the TV show, The Terminal List. Coming up, Pratt will be in a new movie called The Electric State from the Russo Brothers, and a new film called Mercy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carrie Genzel As Mrs. Check

Last but not least, we have Carrie Genzel, who played Mrs. Check. She's appeared in movies such as Evil Feed, They're Watching, The Layover and Parallel since the film's release.

She's also had roles in TV shows like The Walking Dead, Sistas, and several TV films. She doesn't have anything coming up yet, but hopefully it won't be too long before we see her again.

The Jennifer's Body cast is so talented, and honestly, I can't wait to see what they do over the next sixteen years. Jennifer's Body 2, anyone?