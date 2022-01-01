Michael B. Jordan On What Makes Jonathan Majors The ‘Perfect Sparring Partner’ For Creed 3

At only 34 years old, Michael B. Jordan has accomplished quite a bit over the course of his acting career, having headlined massive movies and garnered major box office receipts. Now, the star is preparing for his biggest challenge yet, as he’s set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming Creed 3. What’s even more exciting is that the movie will see him face off with fellow Marvel alum Jonathan Majors. Details on Majors’ role are scarce at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped Jordan from sharing why his co-star was the “perfect sparring partner” for the threequel.

Adonis Johnson has come to blows with some formidable opponents since he was first introduced in 2015. The arrogant "Pretty" Ricky Conlan barely beat out the titular boxer in the original installment, and Viktor Drago was definitely a challenge in the 2018 sequel. Despite his character’s on-screen conflicts with them, Michael B. Jordan seemed to forge great relationships with the actors themselves. This also seems to be the case when it comes to his latest co-star:

Jonathan’s just an incredible actor, an incredible person. Me and him, we just connected the first time we spoke. And then when I pitched him the film, he hit me right back and it was all go from there, you know? So, he was bought in.

It’s not hard to see why the Black Panther alum would want Jonathan Majors in the movie. Over the past few years, the actor has been building up a solid resume and putting in some strong performances. Just this year, he led Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, which could be getting a sequel, and made a memorable appearance as Who He Remains on Marvel Studios’ Loki. The actor truly committed to the latter role, which is evidenced by the fact that he even improvised a key moment. In his recent public statement (via Variety ), Michael B. Jordan further explained what drew him to Majors:

He has so many different talents, and things that he brings to the table. He was just perfect for the role, so it was a match made in heaven. I’m extremely lucky. We’re very blessed to have him and I can’t wait for everybody to see what we do.

Of course, fans are incredibly curious about who the Kang the Conqueror actor will actually be playing in the movie. On the one hand, he could be a fresh face with no prior ties to anyone from the Rocky or Creed franchises. Then again, he could also be a legacy character who connects to a familiar foe. Could he be the son of someone like Mr. T’s Clubber Lang from Rocky III? It’s not impossible, especially since the franchise’s star once said that he’d even be open to the idea.

There may be a number of unknowns when it comes to this latest installment in the series, but there are things we do know about Creed 3 for sure. In addition to Michael B. Jordan, the film will also see the returns of Tessa Thompson as Bianca and Phylicia Rashad as Mary Creed. One key player who won’t be coming back, though, is none other than Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa. Stallone himself confirmed the news in the spring of 2021 while answering whether a third installment would happen. Though fans will likely be disappointed not to see him, Jordan, who respects Stallone’s wishes , thinks the character’s spirit will still be present.

So in some ways, the slate will be wiped clean when Michael B. Jordan takes his seat in the director’s chair. The filmmaker is going to have a lot on his plate, though, as he’ll have plenty of new duties – on top of his workout regimen to maintain the physicality associated with the role. But he should be able to pull it off, especially since he was able to get some helpful insight from Denzel Washington , who directed him in A Journal for Jordan.