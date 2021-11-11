Michael B. Jordan Shows Off Jacked Arms In Creed 3 Workout Video

If you’re going to play a boxing champion, then you obviously need to be in the right shape. That’s just what Michael B Jordan is doing for Creed 3, as the threequel is gearing up to begin shooting. While the latest installment in the Rocky franchise will also see Jordan sitting in the director’s chair, he’s already in the midst of working out for his next outing as Adonis Creed, as evidenced by his jacked arms.

Michael B. Jordan has more on his plate for Creed 3 compared to 2015’s Creed and 2018’s Creed II, but he’s making sure not to skimp on the necessary physical activity to properly bring Adonis Creed back to life. Check out the video trainer Corey Calliet shared on Instagram of Jordan going through his exercise regimen for Creed 3.

Man, those biceps are getting a workout! With a year to go until Creed 3’s release, Michael B. Jordan is balancing his time as director with ensuring he’s physically fit before principal photography begins. No doubt there are plenty of other exercises that Jordan is doing, but the above video showed us how much effort he’s pouring into building those well-toned arms. Hopefully we’ll get some more peeks at Jordan’s exercise regimen in the weeks ahead.

Michael B. Jordan’s Rocky franchise debut in Creed reunited him with Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler (the two of them collaborated again on Black Panther). For Creed II, Steven Caple Jr. inherited the helming reins from Coogler, but for Creed 3, Jordan decided to take on that duty himself. As the actor said back in July, he’s always wanted to direct something he had a “solid opinion on and point of view” on, and between knowing this “world” so well and his passion for collaboration, Creed 3 felt like the right time for him to make his directorial debut. He’s working off a script written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler, which is based on a story conceived by Ryan Coogler.

No specific Creed 3 plot details have been revealed yet, but Michael B. Jordan will be joined on-camera by Lovecraft Country and Loki star Jonathan Majors, with his character reportedly being described as Adonis Creed’s “ring nemesis.” Majors said earlier this month that Jordan is trying to make something “a bit more intimate” with Creed 3, and the the story is “about these two men trying to work something out.” Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad will also be back as Bianca and Mary Anne Creed, respectively, but Sylvester Stallone will not reprise Rocky Balboa.

Creed 3 opens in theaters on November 23, 2022. While we wait for more updates on its progress, be sure to scan through our 2022 release schedule to learn what other movies will arrive next year.