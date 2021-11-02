How Michael B. Jordan Is Approaching Creed 3, According To Co-Star Jonathan Majors

Creed fans know so much yet so little about the upcoming Creed III. Of course, Michael B. Jordan will be active both in front of and behind the camera with Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad returning. Joining in on the fun this time will be Loki star Jonathan Majors. Outside of that information, there isn’t much known about the story or Majors’ character. But that might be part of the plan, according to the Lovecraft Country star. Majors gave a peek into how Jordan is approaching his directorial debut.

Jonathan Majors has been on a roll lately as his profile continues to grow in Hollywood. So co-starring with Michael B. Jordan in Creed III seems to fall right in line. Of course, moviegoers can expect Jordan and Majors to go at it in the ring, but Majors revealed the overall story might be more complex than that. The Harder They Fall star spilled to NME what Jordan has in store for the Creed II sequel.

Michael is really trying to do something different with this Creed. Something that’s a bit more intimate. With intimacy comes complexity. It’s he and I. It’s a story about these two men trying to work something out, and it’s very different from the others.

With this film being the third installment, Michael B. Jordan seems geared toward trying some new things with Sylvester Stallone no longer participating in the film series. Jordan seems ready to explore Adonis Creed’s complex relationship with boxing. He’s ready to take audiences on a trip between his and Jonathan Majors’ characters. Majors seems excited from what he’s read so far from the Creed III script. Overall, it seems Jordan’s directorial debut will be worth the wait.

Hopefully, Jonathan Majors’ vote of confidence will ease the first-time pressure Michael B. Jordan may be feeling. But moviegoers shouldn’t be too worried about Jordan stepping behind the camera. The Without Remorse star learned from the best as he studied Denzel Washington while shooting A Journal for Jordan. He spent his time on set observing Washington and absorbing information like a sponge. Jordan seems prepared to direct Creed III while working on his fitness to take Adonis Creed to the next level. So, the Creed II sequel is turning into a labor of love for the actor.

(Image credit: Disney)

It appears Michael B. Jordan is growing and expanding Adonis Creed’s world in diverse ways. Seeing how Adonis and Jonathan Majors’ character plays out will be a nice change of pace for the film series.

Of course, Michael B. Jordan has a full slate besides directing and starring in Creed III. But Majors is no slouch either as his current schedule is filled, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Viewers will have to wait until Nov. 23, 2022 to see how the story will play out in the third installment.