Michael Keaton Just Shared A Bold Opinion About Tim Burton, DC And The MCU, But I Can See It

Fans who keep up-to-date with all upcoming superhero movies have long debated who deserves credit for inspiring the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some fans say it all began with Fox's X-Men movies , while others swear that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (or even 1998’s Blade) set the multiversal stage. But to Michael Keaton, none of this might've happened without his Batman director Tim Burton's unique vision. While a bold claim, I can sincerely see what the Night Shift alum means.

In a recent chat with GQ , Keaton shared some unexpected thoughts on Tim Burton helping influence the entire superhero genre. Reflecting on his iconic role in 1989's Batman and the 1992 sequel Batman Returns, Keaton talked about how Burton's choice to cast him — an unconventional pick at the time — helped redefine the comic book adaptation landscape. The Beetlejuice star believes Burton set the stage for everything that followed not just for DC, but also for Marvel's Cinematic Universe. As he put it:

Tim deserves enormous credit. He changed everything. I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned.

The Founder star's comments highlight Burton’s groundbreaking approach and out-of-the-box thinking, which helped launch his career with such comedy cult hits as Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. And we're not just talking about how the director's traditionally dark and macabre approach stood in contrast to Adam West's Batman and the Superman films.

It was nothing short of a shocker when Burton chose the Mr. Mom star to don the cape and cowl. In a time long before Twitter and Facebook, no less than 50,000 passionate comic book fans sent letters to Warner Bros. to express their outrage. Keaton, who wasn’t really into comics, didn’t fully grasp the uproar at the time. But now, with years to reflect, he sees Burton's decision in a whole new light. He continued:

He hasn’t gotten himself enough credit for going, ‘Yeah, that guy. And everybody went, ‘Wait, Michael? You worked with him on Beetlejuice, right?’ But I think what happened was Tim saw Clean and Sober. I get the credit. I don’t know that he got enough credit for making that move. That was a bold move.

Casting Keaton, whose work in Clean and Sober was a distinct change from his more comedic roles, was a bold choice that ended up adding depth and complexity to Batman, as well as a layer of wry humor.

This risky move helped set a new standard in superhero casting, proving that actors known for lighter fare could successfully tackle iconic roles. While it might be a stretch to say that the Wednesday series creator is responsible for the existence and success of the entire MCU, one could argue that Burton's decisions for his two films helped shape how superhero roles are cast today.

So, it's better to say that without Burton adding Taxi vet as his sequel's Penguin, we might not have had the likes of Chris Pratt in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, or Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Michael Keaton holds Tim Burton in high regard, which is evident from their numerous collaborations over the years. Most recently, the two teamed up again for the highly anticipated Beetlejuice 2 , where the former comedian reprises his role as the mischievous “Ghost with the Most.” This long-awaited sequel, nearly 40 years in the making, is set to hit the 2024 movie schedule on September 6.