Robert Downey Jr. Is In Full Vacation Mode In Fun Video, But I’m Loving The Iron Man Detail A Fan Just Spotted

The next big MCU team-up is set to be The Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday. And, though the upcoming Marvel movie is currently deep in production, thanks to a fun video posted to his social media, we know the star playing the film's big bad, returning MCU star Robert Downey Jr, is in full vacation mode. I’m loving the behind-the-scenes look at the A-lister's good time. In addition to that, though, I have to admit, I love the Iron Man details fans spotted just a bit more.

Robert Downey Jr. just posted a fun video on his Instagram of him taking a morning walk on the beach. The entire clip is set to his son, Indio Downey’s, song, “Change of Scenery.” The caption from the Tony Stark actor reads, “What’s your summer #changeofscenery? Me = early morning beach walk. You = ???” Check out the full video below:

This was a proud dad moment, but what caught my attention even more were the eagle-eyed Marvel Cinematic Universe fans making significant connections to Iron Man. One fan account, @Drdoomarchive, took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out some interesting jewelry the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang actor was sporting in the video. The fan account posted: “the ring being the ARC REACTOR. also what is that pendant?” Why, it would appear so, and I love that sweet accessory.

Unsurprisingly, other fans are sharing comments as well. Let's take a look at some of the best replies, which have me really thinking about what’s possibly to come for the actor (who may or may not be sticking around for the long haul as Doom):

@aliciapino: “And beard too”

@catherinespaws: “It looks like either a skull or an iron man helmet”

@mufcbecks7: “Tony stark lives forever”

@Zeynubella1: “I think Iron Man helmet”

It may seem like a logical leap to some, especially considering the video in question is merely of the Oppenheimer star walking on the beach, which has sparked a ton of fan theories. However, can you really blame them? He’s rocking a full-on fire engine red (Iron Man’s fav) colored outfit and has Stark's classic goatee.

Some folks in the comments rightfully pointed out that the goatee is a pretty typical look for the Hollywood A-lister. Plus, he's sporting what appears to be an Iron Man helmet necklace and that aforementioned arc reactor ring. That’s quite a throwback to his iconic role, especially since we know he’s making a big return to the MCU as Victor Von Doom. But who knows? The wild theory would be that he's hinting at a multiverse version of Tony Stark!

Of course, it's hard to say if RDJ is actually dropping real-life easter eggs to get fans' hearts racing because there really is a connection between his beloved Tony Stark and his upcoming turn as a villain. It's also totally possible that he's sporting some fun Iron Man merch just for the heck of it. We’ll have to wait until the upcoming superhero movie hits theaters as part of the 2026 movie release schedule.

Robert Downey Jr returns to the MCU via Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release on December 18, 2026. Before its release, consider watching all the Marvel movies in order with a Disney+ subscription.