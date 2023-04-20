Mission: Impossible Director’s Post Has Fans Hoping For A Trailer With Tom Cruise

Fans have had to wait a very long time for the new Mission: Impossible movie. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One, was originally supposed to hit theaters in July 2021, but the global pandemic had other plans. The next Mission: Impossible is now set to open in July of this year, and while that’s still three months away, fans are hoping that we may be on the verge of a new trailer that might tide people over until the movie itself hits.

The trailer hopes stem from a single image posted to Instagram by Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie. It’s a single shot from the movie, a blurry one at that, with a small dog hanging out, not even paying attention. But Mission: Impossible fans certainly are.

We’ve already seen one trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, but we often get more than one for major tentpole releases, so there’s a good chance another is on the way. And whatever McQuarrie is looking at is clearly a rough cut of something, so this could be part of putting the new trailer together, and fans responding to the image are ready for that trailer. With one fan saying…

Trailer 2 right now, please!

The road to Mission: Impossible 7 has been one of the longest in recent memory. The Tom Cruise movie was just getting ready to start shooting in Italy when the country became one of the first in Europe to be hit by the global pandemic. This shut down production, and when it eventually did restart, covid protocols caused it to move incredibly slowly, with the movie Dead Reckoning seeing multiple production shutdowns. And the release date would just be continually moved.

In the end, waiting and putting the movie in theaters certainly worked for Top Gun: Maverick, so it seems like a safe bet that this was the right call with the new Mission: Impossible. People who are waiting to see Tom Cruise jump off a cliff on a motorcycle are going to want to do that on the biggest available screen.

Considering all the delays that Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning has received, this might not be work specific to a new trailer, it could actually be editing work for the movie itself, with three months to go before release the work may not be done yet. Of course, working on that can still ultimately get us closer to a trailer, and fans are excited…

Trailer ! Can't wait

Whether or not this shot is from a forthcoming trailer, there likely is a trailer on the way. When we’ll see it is anybody’s guess, but one thing we can be sure of is that it will be exciting and get people pumped not only for the next Mission: Impossible movie but for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is just over one year away, and hopefully won’t see any additional delays itself.