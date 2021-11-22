8 Movie-Themed Christmas Sweaters You Need For Your Holiday Party

The holiday season is approaching, and with the holiday season comes parties, get-togethers, and corporate events where everyone is encouraged to let loose just a little bit and have fun. These are all situations where the right Christmas sweater can make you the talk of the town, or at least seem like a fun and approachable person. This is especially true if you pick best movie Christmas sweater, as it’s the perfect ice breaker and invitation for anyone who realizes they can at least connect with you on that one thing. Oh, and if we’re talking about the perfect holiday gift ideas for an office Christmas party? Look no further.

I take pride in my holiday sweaters, and my collection of themed holiday sweaters served me well over the years at various formal and informal holiday parties. Plus, the holidays are a little fun and silly, and wearing something fun and silly can always help get one in the mood just a little bit more. Not sure where to start? Not to worry, the following should be great options for anyone just getting started in the holiday sweater game, or veterans looking for a fresh option this holiday season.

(Image credit: Family-Presents)

Nakatomi Plaza Christmas Party Sweater

There are a lot of Die Hard Christmas sweaters on the market. I’m here to tell you that most of them are a little too in your face, and not appropriate for a majority of Christmas functions. We don’t need to see Hans Gruber falling to his death, or the iconic “Yippie Ki Yay” line knitted across a shirt at the fruitcake exchange. This sweater keeps things jolly by referencing Nakatomi Plaza, but in a way that doesn’t immediately set off alarm bells on why it’s relevant. It also features a hint of danger with knitted skulls along the bottom. This is the type of subtlety other Die Hard fans will appreciate, and definitely give you props for at the function.

Buy Nakatomi Plaza Christmas Party Sweater on Family-Presents .

(Image credit: Target.com)

Griswold Family Christmas Pullover Sweater

Christmas Vacation is a Christmas classic, but who is it that really makes the film? Sure, Cousin Eddie is a laugh-riot, but if we’re talking about the star we want to see on a Christmas sweater come the holiday season, it’s Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold. I’m not sure anyone sets out to have a holiday like Clark, but I know I’ve felt like him a time or two when family is all around during the holidays. If you’re feeling like Clark, why not represent it by throwing on this sweater just to add a bit of levity to the stressful moments of the holidays.

Buy National Lampoon Family Christmas Pullover Sweater on Target .

(Image credit: Merchoid)

Happy Hoth-idays Sweater

The holiday season is always a great time to revisit the Star Wars trilogy, mostly because I tend to associate this time of year with the franchise anyway? Maybe it’s just all the Star Wars gifts over the years, or the amazing snowy landscape of Hoth? Ok, that’s a stretch, but there’s not a ton of snow in Star Wars, and this sweater celebrating the iconic Hoth scenes is just a work of art. This is the type of holiday Christmas sweater that people envy and wish they themselves had. Get this sweater, and be that person.

Buy Happy Hoth-idays Ugly Christmas Sweater on Merchoid .

(Image credit: Hot Topic)

Marvel Spider-Man Holiday Crew Sweatshirt

Typically, I wouldn’t associate Spider-Man with the holidays. This year, though, we have Spider-Man: No Way Home arriving just before Christmas, and you better believe there will be some people talking about it in the weeks before and leading up to. This sweater will be the perfect choice to wear to any theater screening around that time, plus, you’ll look like a genius with a sweater with three faces of Spider-Man on the sweater if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles as Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland.

Buy Marvel Spider-Man Ugly Holiday Crew Sweatshirt on HotTopic .

(Image credit: Dillards)

A Christmas Story Long-Sleeve Leg Lamp Sweater

A Christmas Story was popular before it started airing non-stop during the holidays. Now, it just feels like a mandatory part of the season, not that it’s a bad thing. I’m just saying that people are so used to seeing A Christmas Story during the holidays that I’m not sure anyone would bat an eyelash about someone wearing this leg lamp sweater in polite society, even though Ralphie's mom was mortified by it in the movie. Just make sure the loved ones in your life are more like the Old Man and not Ralphie's mom before buying this one.

Buy A Christmas Story™ Long-Sleeve Christmas Story Leg Lamp Christmas Sweater on Dillards .

(Image credit: Target)

Elf Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins Sweater Cardigan

I, personally, believe that Elf is the best Christmas movie of all time. I think that’s partly because it was one of the few more recent Christmas movies that withstood the test of time for many millennials, but whatever the case, people love Buddy the Elf. Celebrate that with a sweater themed after one of Buddy’s patented elf swears. I’m more partial to “Son of a nutcracker,” personally, but “Cotton-headed ninny muggins” is a close second without a doubt.

Buy Men's Warner Bros ELF Cotton Headed Ninny Sweater Cardigan on Target

(Image credit: Target)

Home Alone Filthy Animal Pullover Sweater

Kevin McAllister had about the worst Christmas any child can have in Home Alone, and we continually honor that each year by watching him attempt to fend off the Wet Bandits in a variety of ways over and over and over again. When it comes to the best Christmas movies, Home Alone is definitely in the top 10. Wear this sweater, and you’re guaranteed to get a few compliments, as well as probably a few questions of whether you’ve seen the new movie on Disney+.

Buy Home Alone Filthy Animal Pullover Sweater on Target .

(Image credit: JustAPod)

It's A Wonderful Life Sweater

If you’re looking to kick it old school, and I mean really old school, there’s a holiday sweater honoring It’s A Wonderful Life. This isn’t a movie I tend to watch during the holidays until I’m really in my feelings, though I could also see this being handy in a situation where someone is trying to impress fans of the classics. This look says “I’m fun, but I also have damn good taste.” Isn’t that what we all strive for at the end of the day?

Buy It's A Wonderful Life Ugly Sweater on JustAPod

Any one of these sweaters will be a hit at your next holiday party, so be sure to pick one up now!