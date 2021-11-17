Spider-Man Fans Have A Wild New Theory About Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield In Spider-Man: No Way Home

It’s possible that this piece will get into some spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, even though it’s all speculation. We’re going to go deep down the rabbit hole, so only read on if you don’t mind fan theories.

It was one of the biggest questions heading into the second trailer for Jon Watts’ upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Will Sony and Marvel show fans Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, if indeed the two actors to play Spider-Man before Tom Holland are in the upcoming sequel. Well, they are nowhere to be seen in the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home… unless you use your imagination and your above-average detective skills, like several Spidey fans did last night.

I will include the full trailer later in this story for you to enjoy. But there’s a moment in the tease that many Spider-Man fans believe has been doctored, to remove two other Spider-Men from the finished shot, and the more I look at it, the more I believe the theory. First, the shot in question. It features Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, wearing what will be known as his Integrated Spider-Man suit, swinging at three classic villains in Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church), and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Check it out:

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Basically, fans are asking, “Who are Electro and Lizard jumping at?” Because they sure aren’t aiming at Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The theory claims that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are meant to be in this Hero Shot, but were removed from the image to protect the secret that they are in the movie. Even better, there’s a Brazilian edit of the trailer that moves this scene one beat forward… and it appears to show Lizard getting punched by something that isn’t there!

That’s a rough one to miss. The Lizard’s head literally turns mid leap, meaning he has to get kicked or punched by a flying Spider-Man, probably Tobey Maguire, as Andrew Garfield goes after the Electro he failed to eliminate in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Watching that GIF over and over makes me laugh. As does this one. Right before Zendaya’s M.J. falls from a great height, mirroring the many falls of the love interests of Peter Parker, fans online are claiming to see a glimpse of a Spider-Man arm that isn’t fully removed. It’s on the far left of this shot.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Play this one out in your mind. Andrew’s Spider-Man, transferred over from his universe, is standing with Ned and M.J. as they both are knocked from the construction grid. Tom tries to reach her as she falls, but he can’t get there. M.J. is caught… by Andrew’s Peter. He redeems himself for losing Gwen (Emma Stone). Some are even arguing that this hand reaching out to Zendaya’s is Garfield’s red-and-blue glove. I mean, WHAT?!

This is all getting to be too much. I am really happy that Sony kept Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield out of the trailer… if, indeed, they are in the movie. (I think they are.) When that moment happens, I want it to be in the context of the film, and seen on a massive screen. Which will happen soon enough. Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home go on sale on “Spider Monday,” November 29. The movie opens everywhere on December 17.