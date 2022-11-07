Black Friday 2022: Early Deals For Movie And TV Fans

The 2022 Black Friday sales event is quickly approaching with November 25th just around the corner, but the deals and discounts are already underway. Retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Best Buy (just to name a few) are posting heavily discounted products in anticipation for the holiday shopping season. CinemaBlend is searching high and low to gather all the best deals for movie and television fans alike and dropping them all in one place to help you find the best digital deals in 2022.

Below you'll find some of the best early Black Friday sales that are currently live from the biggest online retailers, as well as some of our favorite discounted Black Friday products including Blu-ray bundles (opens in new tab), Smart TVs (opens in new tab), Streaming devices and services (opens in new tab), and much, much more. We'll be updating this page through the month of November, so make sure to check back in with CinemaBlend to find the best deals and gifts for yourself or the movie lover in your life.

Streaming deals

Disney+ Annual Subscription: One year for $79.99

Last chance to lock in Disney+ at this price! With the Disney+ Annual Subscription, users have access to the extensive Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content library, ad-free streaming, the option to download content to watch on-the-go.

Sling TV: Stream live TV and get 50% off your first month

Sling TV makes streaming live television affordable, simple, and flexible. The service is perfect for sports fans and binge-watchers alike.

Blu-rays and DVDs

Top Gun: Maverick 2-movie collection: $50.99 $39.96 at Walmart

Stream the highly anticipated sequel that crushed at the box office (opens in new tab). This package includes both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick in 4k Ultra HD + Digital codes.

Jurassic World Dominion: $29.96 $14.99 at Walmart

The final installment in the Jurassic World saga is here! Staring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, this action packed conclusion is now cheaper than ever.

The Batman Blu-ray + DVD + Digital code: $39.98 $9.99 on Amazon

The first installment of the Matt Reeves Batman universe, The Batman stars Robert Pattison and lives up to the hype. Check out this low, low price on Amazon or get it in 4k for $14.99 at Walmart.

John Wick Chapters 1-3: $20.96 $10.00 at Target

Save 52% - Catch up on all the Keanu action before John Wick: Chapter 4 (opens in new tab) hits theaters next Spring. This bundle includes John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum on Blu-ray and DVD.

Streaming Devices

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: $169.99 $79.99 on Amazon

Save $90 - The 24-inch Insignia is back on sale at a record low price (even lower than on Prime Day) and is one of the best Black Friday TV deals so far. This HD TV includes a Fire operating system, Amazon Alexa controls for hands-free navigation and more smart features.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 on Amazon

50% off - Stream video in brilliant 4k with TV and smart home controls, free and live TV, as well as Alexa interaction all for just $24 on Amazon.

Chromecast with Google TV w/ 3 months of HBO Max: $64.99 $54.99 on the Google Store

Save $10 - Stream in HD or 4k, but hurry, this deal ends November 16th.

Toys and Collectibles

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of The Clones Yoda with Lightsaber: $99.99 $72.99 on Amazon

This Star Wars collectible comes complete with Yoda's lightsaber, an informational fact plaque and stand to display the included 3D Yoda minifigure.

Funkoverse Marvel Strategy Game 4 Pack: $39.99 $11.99 on Amazon

The Avengers have joined Funkoverse! Each game comes with 4 Marvel Funko! characters with a 1 in 4 chance you may find the chase variant of Metallic Black Panther.

Jurassic Park Mosquito In Amber Resin Prop Replica: $33.59 $29.99 on Amazon

Save 11% - Life...finds a way. And this great replica should find its way into your shopping cart for Black Friday.

When Is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on Friday, November 25th. However, the there are already tons of Black Friday deals live right, from some of the biggest retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Best Buy, and more.

What Are Some Tips For Shopping Black Friday 2022?

1. Start shopping early

While many deals won't be live until Friday, November 25th, there are still tons of deals that will be going on all throughout November, so, the earlier you start the more deals you can find!

2. Check multiple sites

While we may be fresh off the Prime Early Access Sale, all the big retail players will be in the game for Black Friday. Make sure to shop around on sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and more to make sure you find the best price available.

3. Set up Watch-a-Deal notifications

The Amazon mobile app has a great feature that allows users to be notified when specific items go on sale. In the app, it's as simple as going to Settings > Programs and Features > Deals > Upcoming and then selecting the deals you're interested in. Find the "Watch This Deal" button and then you'll be notified when the item goes on sale. You can download the app for free on iOs and Android.