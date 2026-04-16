Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Movie And TV Locations
Some real and some fictional settings.
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The location of a movie or TV show can be just as important to the story as the characters are. I had that in mind when I put together this week's movie and TV quiz, which is all about places. For the crossword puzzle below, I'll give you the clue about the location -- some are real places, others are fictional locations -- and you guess the place. Can you solve all of the clues?
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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