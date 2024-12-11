32 Movies With Plots That Sound Absolutely Ridiculous When You Say Them Out Loud

The great thing about fiction is it allows people to temporarily suspend their disbelief for the sake of entertainment. Many of the most beloved movies of all time have strange and downright ridiculous premises if you try to explain them out loud, but their strangeness is a part of their charm. Here are 32 films with absolutely ridiculous plots.

(Image credit: A24)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

This movie was a critical and commercial darling, and its plot is utterly bizarre. A disillusioned laundromat operator traverses the multiverse, battles soldiers masquerading as IRS office workers, and dances with hot dog fingers in order to save her estranged, nihilistic daughter. It is, by far, one of the best and zaniest Best Picture winners that we’ve seen in a very long time.

(Image credit: Sony)

21 Jump Street (2012)

On the surface this film seems relatively normal: it’s the classic tale of an awkward nerd and a dumb, handsome jock forming an unlikely duo while navigating the trials and tribulations of high school. Only this time, they’re also buddy cops going undercover as high school students in a sting operation to arrest the dealer of a new illicit drug. And, fittingly, the movie’s visuals are just as trippy as its premise.

(Image credit: MGM)

Legally Blonde (2001)

In many ways, Legally Blonde was ahead of its time due to how it disrupted harmful stereotypes about hyper-feminine women. Its plot is still a bit goofy though, as it involves a popular, blonde sorority girl working her behind off to secure a spot at one of the most competitive law schools in the country, just to prove to her pretentious ex-boyfriend that she’s worthy of him taking her seriously. Thankfully the film ends with her ditching the loser and discovering a true penchant for law.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

One of the highest-grossing films of all time has one of the most convoluted plots of all time. A billionaire, retired superhero and his team invent time travel so that he and his fellow superheroes can travel to different timelines and capture magical, rainbow-colored stones so that they can reverse the devastating effects of a purple villain’s success in eliminating half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers. Don’t worry, though: you only have to watch 21 films to understand it.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Poor Things (2023)

This colorful, quirky science fiction movie earned Emma Stone her second Oscar, and by just listening to its plot, it’s clear to see why. Stone portrays a woman whose brain has been replaced by that of an infant, and in the beginning of the film she cannot even properly pronounce the word “blood,” but by the end, she is studying to become a doctor. The dramatic transformation she undergoes, while traipsing around Europe and learning philosophy, is equally strange and impressive.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back to the Future is widely thought of as the quintessential time travel movie , and the implications of its time travel are seismic. A teenager accidentally travels 30 years into the past after meeting his eccentric science friend, and while stuck in the past, he inadvertently interferes with the relationship of his teenage parents, which threatens his very existence. Now he has to ensure that the couple stays together before he is erased from history, while dealing with the uncomfortable fact that his teenage mother has taken a liking to him.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back To The Future $19.99 at Walmart

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The Mask (1994)

Back in the ‘90s, Jim Carrey was arguably the King of Ridiculous Movies, and his turn as Stanley Ipkiss in the mask not only allowed him to show off his excellent comedic sensibilities, but also his amazing face acting and physical capabilities, as his character quite literally turns into a cartoon come to life with a neon green face after donning a magical mask. The bad CGI stretching and morphing only adds to the zany enjoyment of the movie.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Happy Death Day (2017)

There is no worse birthday present than death, and this film forces its protagonist to endure it every birthday. The protagonist, a mean sorority girl, dies on her birthday, and she is forced to relive the tragic day every single day until she figures out who the person responsible is. Also, she has limited time to figure out who the person is before she dies for real (as in, she stops coming back to life).

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Boss Baby (2017)

A lot of animated movies lean into the fact that they are marketed towards kids, and there are few better examples than The Boss Baby. This zany movie’s plot involves the existence of an absurd baby-making corporation in the clouds that delivers a baby with hopes of rising the corporate ladder to a family with a disgruntled former only child, and the unlikely brother duo must work together to stop puppies from becoming the most loved creatures in the world.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

Speaking of absurd animated movies, the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise as a whole is pretty bizarre with its takes on marine life, but its movie definitely pushes the boundaries of what’s believable. In this movie, Plankton steals King Neptune’s crown and frames Mr. Krabs for it, just so Neptune will punish Krabs and give Plankton a chance to steal his coveted burger recipe, sell those burgers at his restaurant, and become dictator of Bikini Bottom. And it’s up to SpongeBob and Patrick to retrieve the crown while driving in a car made out of a Krabby Patty.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Home Alone (1990)

The ridiculousness of Home Alone’s plot likely comes from the fact that such a scenario happening in real life would be deeply sad. A young boy, who already feels like an outsider in his own family, is left behind by said family when they go on a Christmas vacation. And if this minor being left unattended isn’t bad enough, he is forced to set up elaborate, dangerous traps to ward off persistent, home invaders.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Divergent (2014)

The Divergent movie was just one of a multitude of young adult, dystopian franchise films that became massively popular during the 2010s, and it, by far, has the most head-scratching premise. In its future, what’s left of humanity after a cataclysmic war has divided itself into factions based on rudimentary personality traits, such as kindness and honesty. In this reality, you are seen as a massive threat that must be eliminated if you dare to be intelligent, honest, and selfless at the time.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Barbie (2023)

Stereotypical Barbie spends most of her life in an idyllic, woman-ruled, plastic paradise until one day she begins to experience existential dread and the horrible tragedies of cellulite and flat feet. She must then embark on a journey from her perfect Barbie Land to the Real World and discover the meaning of life and womanhood in a male-dominated world. And Ken’s also there, but he’s just Ken.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Cocaine Bear (2023)

The ridiculousness of this movie’s plot can really be summed up with its title. After sacks of cocaine fall into the woods, a bear accidentally becomes addicted to it and attacks the residents of a small town. While this sounds like the plot of a horror movie, it’s actually quite hilarious in the stupidest way possible, because the amount of opportunities these people are given to escape from or incapacitate the bear are numerous, and yet they choose idiocy every single time.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter’s story has become such a classic by now, that it’s hard to think that at one point it was another strange idea that had to be marketed to the world. In the first movie, Harry is an orphaned boy that is neglected and mistreated by his foster family, only to be politely kidnapped by a gentle giant who tells him he’s a wizard and sends him off to attend a magical boarding school. Also, a fully grown wizard has hated him since he was a baby, because that’s normal.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)

It’s normal when starting a new relationship with someone to not want to think about or compare yourself to their exes. Now, imagine that not only did you have to meet all seven of their exes, but you had to battle them to the death too, preferably in video game combat style. Those are the insane lengths Scott Pilgrim goes through to be with Ramona Flowers.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Twilight (2008)

It’s a tale as old as time: a teenage girl who hates the cold and rain moves to the Pacific Northwest to live with her distant father to allow her mother to travel the country with her new husband, and, while in the Pacific Northwest, said teenage girl meets and falls in love with a sparkly, 108-year-old vampire that not so secretly wants to drink her blood. And then, they live happily ever after or something like that.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The best part of The Princess Bride is its ridiculousness. There’s such a warmth to the film due to the fact that it obviously does not take itself seriously, exemplified by the princess herself being named “Buttercup,” she pushes the man whom she believed took the life of her former lover down a hill , only to realize said man is her true love, and rolls down the hill with him. And this is all after he incapacitates the three men who kidnap her. And that's just the beginning!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The most-seen film in movie history also has the most beloved, ridiculous plot in movie history. A young girl and her dog get caught in a tornado, and the storm transports them to a faraway land where there are good witches, bad witches, flying monkeys, talking lions and scarecrows and more. And in order for her to get home, she has to follow a yellow brick road in ruby red slippers.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Despicable Me (2010)

In this silly tale, a villain, seeking to earn more respect in the villain community, plots to steal the moon, which is simple enough. So, obviously, the best way to go about doing so is adopting three orphaned girls and sending the girls to sell cookies at his villain competitor’s house, so that he can infiltrate said house and steal the competitor’s shrink ray to successfully steal the moon. At least, that’s what Despicable Me tries to convince its admittedly very young audience makes sense.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

White Chicks (2004)

It’s common to look back at media from decades again with a modern perspective and assess whether said media from that earlier time would be made today. This movie is a clear example of one that is a product of its time, not only because of its crass racial humor, but also because of its dumbfounding plot: two Black, male FBI agents masquerade as blonde white women to protect two social heiresses from being kidnapped. Hijinks ensue, and lewd jokes abound.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

When your movie is being led by comedic genius Robin Williams, it’s likely to have a ridiculous plot, and Mrs. Doubfire is no exception. In this family-friendly flick, Williams portrays an unemployed voice actor going through a difficult divorce. After he is only granted supervised visitation rights to his kids, he comes up with an outrageous plan to spend more time with him: pose as an elderly, female nanny named “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

In this film’s universe, all major, commercial holidays coexist with one another and have their own lands which can be accessed by secret, tree-encased portals. The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town becomes disillusioned with his life there, stumbles across the Christmas portal, and falls in love. He does everything in his power to introduce his own, twisted form of Christmas to his macabre home, to limited success.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

The Parent Trap (1998)

In yet another case of questionable parenting, a British woman falls in love with and marries an American man, and she gives birth to twin daughters. The couple divorced shortly after the girls are born, and instead of trying to work out a joint custody situation, the parents decide to keep one daughter each and raise her in their respective home countries and pretend the other daughter does not exist. This eventually leads to the girls meeting each other and learning of each other’s existence for the very first time at summer camp, and after a period of rivalry, they decide to join forces to get their parents back together.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures)

13 Going On 30 (2004)

This is another movie that shows you how weird its plot is just with its title. An awkward, 13-year-old wants to skip the uncool parts of life and live life as a successful, 30-year-old woman in New York. And on her birthday, she gets her wish, waking up in the body of a rich, stylish magazine editor with a not-so-great personality. The most bizarre, yet impressive part of this movie is watching Jennifer Gardner portray a 30-year-old woman with the brain of a 13-year-old girl who’s trying to pretend like she’s a 30-year-old woman.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shazam! (2019)

If you were to ask a child what their dream superpower is, becoming an adult probably wouldn’t be their tenth choice, let alone their top choice, but Billy Batson in Shazam! makes it look super cool. After being chosen by an ancient wizard, the foster kid, can now morph into a fully grown man at will by yelling “Shazam!” and he gets a suite of cool powers.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Central Intelligence (2016)

Few Hollywood best friends are more endearing than Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, and their on-screen chemistry comes to life in this silly buddy cop action movie. Johnson’s character is a formerly obese nerd turned jacked CIA agent who needs Hart’s character’s accounting skills, even though the latter hasn’t seen the former since his days as a star athlete. Of course, they save the world in the campiest, most hilarious ways.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Spy Kids (2001)

Surely many kids have wondered what their lives would be like if their mild-mannered, suburban, if a little boring, parents were actually top-secret spies. Well for the brother-sister duo in this movie, that lifestyle is anything but fun as it leads to them being captured by a villain with giant, sentient thumbs for minions. And, that’s not even the weirdest part.

(Image credit: TriStar)

Matilda (1996)

A young, precocious girl is neglected by her family, so she finds solace in reading a lot. Unlocking so much of her brain’s potential at a such young age grants her telekinetic abilities, which she uses to enact revenge on her parents and awful principal, Ms. Trunchbull.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971)

A mysterious, eccentric chocolatier, invites a select group of children with accompanying guardians to his famed chocolate factory, only to discover that there are horrors at every turn, including chewing gum that can turn you into a human-sized blueberry and fizzy drinks that cause you to float, which is fun, until you’re dangerously close to a whirring ceiling fan. The only reason this film is thought of as cheerful and child-friendly, and not downright terrifying, is because it hams up how utterly ridiculous it is.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios,)

Alvin And The Chipmunks (2007)

A live-action movie with talking animals will always necessitate some suspension of disbelief, but when those talking animals are chipmunks that also sing, and quickly become the world’s biggest pop stars, at some point a line is crossed and any semblance of realism has flown out the window. The only thing more ridiculous than the rodent singers themselves are all the times their manager, turned adoptive father Dave screams “Alvin!”

Alvin And The Chipmunks $24.99 at Walmart

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

In this movie, Eddie Murphy portrays a brilliant, obese professor who develops a groundbreaking weight-loss formula. Insecure about his size and eager to impress the girl of his dreams, the professor tests out the drug on himself, and he successfully slims down, only for the thin version of himself to develop an evil alter ego and fight to take over the professor’s life permanently. Not only are the performances of this film hilarious and outlandish, especially with Eddie Murphy playing multiple roles, but the visual gags of the professor switching between his thin and large self are something to behold.