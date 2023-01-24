2023 Oscar Nominations, Updated Live
The 2023 Academy Awards are approaching, and the Oscar nominations have just been announced.
Awards Season here, to the joy of movie an TV addicts out there. In many ways this time of year ends with the grande finale: The Academy Awards. While that star-studded event is set to be broadcast in March, there will be a few months where the Film Academy voters will get to pick out a choice from a set of nominees. Today is Oscar nomination day, so buckle up.
The Academy Award nominations are always a hot button issue in the film world. While it celebrates the best of the film, there's always some notable snubs that rub people the wrong way. Either way the wait is over, and the noms are rolling in. Here's how it all shook out, including popular releases like Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Film Academy's noms go as follows:
Best Picture
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fablemans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fablemans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, After Sun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fablemans
Barry Keogh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fablemans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro's Pinnochio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss And Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
The Sea Beast
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fablemans
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Best Film Editing
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fablemans
Best Original Song
Applause, Tell it Like a Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
This Is A Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Naatu Naatu, RRR
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Short
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Was Fake And I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At the Gate
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Awards Season is in full swing, and we'd like to extend a hearty congratulations to those lucky enough to snag a 2023 Academy Award nomination. As for who ends up taking home those coveted trophies, that remains to be seen. But all will be revealed when the Oscars air on March 12th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
