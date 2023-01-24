2023 Oscar Nominations, Updated Live

Awards Season here, to the joy of movie an TV addicts out there. In many ways this time of year ends with the grande finale: The Academy Awards. While that star-studded event is set to be broadcast in March, there will be a few months where the Film Academy voters will get to pick out a choice from a set of nominees. Today is Oscar nomination day, so buckle up.

The Academy Award nominations are always a hot button issue in the film world. While it celebrates the best of the film, there's always some notable snubs that rub people the wrong way. Either way the wait is over, and the noms are rolling in. Here's how it all shook out, including popular releases like Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Film Academy's noms go as follows:

Best Picture

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fablemans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, After Sun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fablemans

Barry Keogh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinnochio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss And Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

The Sea Beast

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fablemans

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Best Film Editing

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fablemans

Best Original Song

Applause, Tell it Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Is A Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Was Fake And I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At the Gate

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Awards Season is in full swing, and we'd like to extend a hearty congratulations to those lucky enough to snag a 2023 Academy Award nomination. As for who ends up taking home those coveted trophies, that remains to be seen. But all will be revealed when the Oscars air on March 12th.