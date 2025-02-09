32 Movies That Brought Two Heavyweight Actors Together

Whether it’s movies like Heat bringing massive stars together to create one of the best ‘90s movies , all-time great romantic comedies allowing America’s sweethearts to show off in front of adoring fans, or legendary sci-fi flicks showcasing the skills of up-and-comers and established stars, there have been a lot of movies that brought two heavyweight actors together.

Below are 32 such movies that brought such an incredible one-two punch, we still can’t believe they actually happened. But luckily, these castings did happen and they were pulled off really, really well.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Heat (Robert De Niro & Al Pacino)

Though they were technically both in The Godfather Part II, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino wouldn’t share a scene until more than 20 years later in Heat. Sure, their shared time on screen was minimal (this was a cat-and-mouse game, you know), but this Michael Mann epic was made all the better with these two heavyweights together at last.

(Image credit: lionsgate)

Escape Plan (Sylvester Stallone & Arnold Schwarzenegger)

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger had one of the biggest rivalries in Hollywood throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s as they competed for box office supremacy with all kinds of action movies. Well, they finally started working together in the 2010s with a series of movies that includes Escape Plan. Though The Expendables came first, that was more of an ensemble affair and Schwarzenegger was relegated to a brief cameo.

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Collateral (Jamie Foxx & Tom Cruise)

When it comes to movies set in Los Angeles, few are as cool or thrilling as Collateral. Michael Mann’s 2004 thriller stars Jamie Foxx (just months before he won an Oscar) and Tom Cruise (one of his most menacing performances) as a cab driver and assassin, respectively, on a night neither will forget.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Fast Five (Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson)

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson would go on to have one of the strangest Hollywood feuds in the years that followed, but the two Hollywood heavyweights first came together for Fast Five in 2011. A movie that forever changed the course of the Fast & Furious franchise, this wild heist adventure saw the two beefed-up and bald actors go at it in one of the series’ best fights.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

You've Got Mail (Tom Hanks & Meg Ryan)

While it is true that You’ve Got Mail was the pair’s third movie together, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan weren’t really the massive stars they were when making Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle. Hanks had earned two Oscars and Ryan had led several more rom-coms between their early films and this 1998 romantic comedy.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Waiting To Exhale (Angela Bassett & Whitney Houston)

Waiting to Exhale has a great cast from top to bottom (as well as a great original song), but it was wild seeing Angela Bassett and Whitney Houston share the screen in this iconic 1995 dramedy about a group of women navigating love, life, and friendship with each other by their sides.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

A Few Good Men (Tom Cruise & Jack Nicholson)

Rob Reiner’s A Few Good Men has a cast that includes Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kiefer Sutherland, Cuba Gooding Jr., and so much more. But then you have Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson at the top of the list. Though they don’t share the screen for all that long, they were both part of the now iconic “You can’t handle the truth” courtroom scene, which has gone on to become one of the most universally known quotes of all time.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

True Romance (Dennis Hopper & Christopher Walken)

The “Sicilian Scene” from True Romance will forever be remembered as one of the greatest cinematic moments of the 1990s, and that’s thanks to Dennis Hopper and Christopher Walken (two absolute legends) giving it their all. Yeah, Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette are the core of Tony Scott’s 1993 romantic crime drama, but these two heavyweights stole the show.

(Image credit: Disney/Fox)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (Paul Newman & Robert Redford)

Paul Newman and Robert Redford could very well be one of the best on-screen pairings in Hollywood history. While The Sting is great and all, we have to talk about Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid bringing these two legends together. From the start of the flick to that iconic ending (you know what we’re talking about), this movie is in a league of its own.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Departed (Leonardo DiCaprio & Jack Nicholson)

Martin Scorsese’s The Departed, one of the best 2000s movies, has one of the director’s best group of actors, which is saying something. The two megastars at the top of the list? Well, none other than Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson, who are outrageously great together. No wonder this won Best Picture.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Bad Boys (Will Smith & Martin Lawrence)

Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do when Will Smith and Martin Lawrence come for you? Well, moviegoers found out with the 1995 release of Bad Boys, a landmark buddy cop movie starring two of the biggest names on the planet at the time. Still on the rise, Smith and Lawrence became even bigger stars after his great Michael Bay movie came out.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Thelma & Louise (Susan Sarandon & Geena Davis)

Thelma & Louise is one of those movies that never gets old, no matter how many times you watch it. And while we would love to give Ridley Scott all the credit, or say Brad Pitt’s small part made a difference, let’s be real and acknowledge the work of Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis as two on-the-run women with nothing but the open road (and open sky) ahead of them.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marriage Story (Scarlet Johansson & Adam Driver)

Marriage Story brought together Scarlet Johansson and Adam Driver together in 2019, the same year they starred in box office juggernauts Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, respectively. And if we’re being honest, this Netflix original was actually the best of those three films.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Lethal Weapon (Mel Gibson & Danny Glover)

Lethal Weapon, the first in a franchise of legendary buddy cop movies, brought together Mel Gibson and Danny Glover for an outrageously funny and action-packed crime story about two cops from different walks of life trying to solve a case (and not kill one another). Riggs and Murtaugh are still one of the best duos, even after all these years.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Life (Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence)

Though both appeared in Boomerang earlier in the decade, Martin Lawrence was a star on the same level as Eddie Murphy when they teamed up for Life. This rude, crude, and incredible 1998 comedy about two convicts making the most out of life sentences is full of hilarious and unforgettable moments.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Harrison Ford & Sean Connery)

There are some out there who think Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is the best of the franchise, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong. With Sean Connery coming on to play Harrison Ford’s on-screen dad, this 1989 adventure film was bigger, grander, and more epic than anything that came before it in this beloved franchise.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

The Mexican (Julia Roberts & Brad Pitt)

Gore Verbinski’s The Mexican may not be the best movie or even the most successful to feature Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, but these two were at or near the peak of their fame when this 2001 crime film was released. Coming out nine months before they shared the screen in Ocean’s Eleven, this oft-forgotten romance film brought the pair together.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Bruce Almighty (Jim Carrey & Morgan Freeman)

After both became two of the biggest stars of ‘90s Hollywood, Jim Carrey and Morgan Freeman shared the screen in 2003’s Bruce Almighty, with the latter playing God (can you imagine anyone else playing the divine being?). Though they didn’t have all that much time together, these two legends made the most of it to create some utterly hilarious moments.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Night At The Museum (Ben Stiller & Robin Williams)

The Night at the Museum movies have all kinds of great pairings, but the original did it best with Ben Stiller as a lowly nighttime security guard and the late Robin Williams as a wax figure of a former United States President that comes to life at night. We could watch these two riff until the sun comes up, and luckily that’s what happened in two subsequent sequels.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Men In Black (Will Smith & Tommy Lee Jones)

Here comes the Men in Black! This 1997 comedy, which came out a few years into Will Smith’s unprecedented run at the box office, saw the Fresh Prince share the screen with Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones. The pair of secret agents tasked with protecting Earth from extraterrestrial threats have since become one of the best onscreen duos and two characters that’ll never get old.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Fugitive (Harrison Ford & Tommy Lee Jones)

Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones came together for one of the best 1993 movies when they shared the screen in The Fugitive. This great movie based on a classic TV show saw Ford’s Dr. Richard Kimble on the run after being falsely convicted of murdering his wife with Jones Samuel Gerard leading a team of U.S. Marshals to find him.

(Image credit: Universal)

Mamma Mia! (Meryl Streep & Pierce Brosnan)

Mamma Mia! had great songs, unforgettable moments, and one of the best casts of the 2000s. While we could talk about Stellan Skarsgård, or Amanda Seyfried, or even Colin Firth, we have to point out that this Abba-influenced musical brought Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan together on screen, and it was marvelous.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Nice Guys (Russell Crowe & Ryan Gosling)

Shane Black gave the world one of the great modern buddy crime flicks in 2016 with the release of The Nice Guys. Featuring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as a pair of down-on-their-luck guys tasked with solving a mystery, this throwback was so much fun. It’s a shame we never got a sequel.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Ocean's Eleven (George Clooney & Brad Pitt)

The ensemble cast from Ocean’s Eleven has talent up and down the roster and has some heavyweights from multiple generations of Hollywood. But let’s be real, this movie brought George Clooney and Brad Pitt together, a relationship that has given us nearly a half-dozen other great films in the 24 years since its release.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

La La Land (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

The third time’s the charm, right? Well, that was the case for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, who were electric in Damien Chazelle’s La La Land. Taking on the roles of two young lovers forced to decide between following their dreams and having a great relationship, these two sing, dance, and shine throughout this beloved musical.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Independence Day (Will Smith & Jeff Goldblum)

Years before Jeff Goldblum became one of social media’s favorite (and strangest) stars, he was something of a Hollywood leading man. Between his first two stints as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park franchise, Goldblum shared the screen with Will Smith in Independence Day, aka, one of the highest-grossing films of 1996 . These two, who were on top of their game, became an unlikely duo.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Batman Returns (Michael Keaton & Danny DeVito)

Michael Keaton, as Batman, and Danny DeVito, as the Penguin, in 1992’s Batman Returns, was one of the oddest pairings of the ‘90s. But don’t let this make you think it didn’t work, as these two Hollywood heavyweights were oddly great together in Tim Burton’s second and final comic book movie set in Gotham.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey)

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson were two of the biggest stars on the planet when they teamed up in 2003 for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. This wildly funny rom-com, which preceded their Fool’s Gold adventure comedy by five years, further helped both actors rise through the ranks of Hollywood.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Jungle Cruise (Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson)

It’s crazy we never got a movie starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson before 2021’s Jungle Cruise, but we’re glad these two electric stars shared the screen. One of the best movies based on a Disney attraction , this throwback adventure film had action, peril, humor, and some romance before it was all said and done.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Central Intelligence (Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart)

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s on-screen chemistry. Shortly before they starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, these two shared the screen in Central Intelligence. A good movie? No, not really, but these two had so much fun together.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Face/Off (John Travolta & Nicolas Cage)

John Travolta and Nicolas Cage are two of the most unforgettable actors (for better or worse) in the history of Hollywood, and they crossed paths and swapped faces in John Woo’s Face/Off. This absurdly awesome action flick about an FBI agent and global terrorist swapping faces is as ridiculous as it sounds.

(Image credit: Overture Films)

Righteous Kill (Robert De Niro & Al Pacino)

Those who were mad about Robert De Niro and Al Pacino never having a face-to-face interaction (at least on screen) in Heat were in for some good news when Righteous Kill hit the big screen in 2008. Is it a great movie? No, not really. But hey, it has two of the biggest actors of all time sharing scene after scene.