Jurassic Park And 13 Other Big Movies That Defined 1993
'93 'til infinity...
As wild as it may sound, 1993 was 30 years ago. Not 10, not 20...30. As I recently attempted to come to terms with this fact, I took a trip down memory lane to look back on all the big movies that defined the year, whether it was a box office juggernaut like Jurassic Park, a critically-acclaimed drama like Schindler’s List, or something in between. And, wow, I realized that some of the movies that shaped my life all came out in this year.
Below is a list of 1993 movies that either made a ton of money at the box office, captured the essence and sensibilities of that year, or remain a part of the collective consciousness of society 30 years after the fact.
Jurassic Park
There is no bigger movie from 1993, both in terms of box office success and cultural impact, than Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Michael Crichton’s landmark sci-fi novel about a theme park with cloned dinosaurs is still an all-time favorite of many, and rightfully so. Its timeliness story, incredible combination of practical and digital effects, and that classic John Williams score set a high bar for blockbusters, both in 1993 and beyond.
Sleepless In Seattle
If you look at any list breaking down the best romantic comedies of all time, you will see Nora Ephron’s Sleepless in Seattle at or near the top of the pack. Sure, a movie about a woman (Meg Ryan) falling in love with a widower (Tom Hanks) after hearing his story on the radio is a little dated, but that adds to the charm of this beloved classic. It laid the foundation for the rom-coms that would follow while also cementing its legacy as an all-time great.
Philadelphia
Jonathan Demme’s 1993 legal drama, Philadelphia, is a movie that ushered in a new era of Tom Hanks’ career, and also came out in a time in which the response to the AIDS epidemic began to change from one of fear to one of understanding and compassion. Set in Philadelphia, this movie follows a promising lawyer (Hanks) as he and his defense attorney (Denzel Washington) attempt to prove that his former firm fired him not because of a mistake at work, but because of his diagnosis.
Mrs. Doubtfire
One of Robin Williams' movies we’ll never forget, Mrs. Doubtfire is one of the titles I think of the most whenever 1993's films come up in conversation. There are so many iconic moments from this movie that continue to live on 30 years later, even if the concept of a father dressing up as an old British woman to be with his kids is a little problematic.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Tim Burton-produced, and Henry Selick-directed, stop-motion animated classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, is still considered one of the best examples of the animation style nearly 30 years after it first appeared on the big screen. The story about Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) scheming to take over “Christmas Town,” the musical and vocal arrangements by Danny Elfman, and those painstakingly-detailed characters create a timeless effect.
Menace II Society
More so than maybe any other movie on this list, the Hughes Brothers’ 1993 drama, Menace II Society, captures the fears of the time. This must-watch ‘90s movie is full of incredible lessons and performances by the likes of Tyrin Turner, Larenz Tate, and Jada Pinkett Smith that felt like a direct response to the violence and civil unrest of the region, and country, at the time of its release.
Groundhog Day
There will always be a place for Groundhog Day on the list of best Bill Murray movies, no matter how many times he shows up in a Wes Anderson movie. Directed by the late Harold Raimis, this classic comedy about a grumpy weatherman (Murray) who gets stuck in a time loop on Groundhog Day just never gets old. And not only was it one of the most successful comedy movies of 1993, per BoxOfficeMojo, it also feels like a time capsule of the early ‘90s.
True Romance
Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, 1993’s True Romance is one of those rare movies that comes along and hits all the checkmarks for comedy, drama, romance, and action. Primarily following newlyweds Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) and Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette), who are on the run from the mafia, the movie is a tremendous example of early ‘90s cinema that continues to be influential 30 years later.
Tombstone
There are few Western movies that can stand toe-to-toe in the O.K. Corral with Tombstone, and that’s saying something. George P. Cosmatos’ 1993 drama about Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell in one of his most badass roles), his brothers (Sam Elliott and Bill Paxton), and Doc Holiday (Val Kilmer) taking on a group of outlaws and protecting the town of Tombstone, Arizona, is one of those movies I’ll long associate with 1993, and it still hits just as hard 30 years later.
The Fugitive
There are few more quotable lines than Harrison Ford’s delivery of “I didn’t kill my wife,” in Andrew Davis’ action thriller, The Fugitive. This incredibly fun, suspenseful, and intense mystery movie about surgeon Richard Kimble (Ford) being on the run after he's falsely convicted of murdering his wife is another 1993 movie that has withstood the test of time. Everything about this movie just works, especially the cat-and-mouse game played by Kimble and U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones).
The Sandlot
David Mickey Evans’ The Sandlot is not only arguably the best kids baseball movie from the early 1990s, it’s one of my all-time favorites. The movie is set in the early 1960s, but few movies of that year, or decade, were a bigger part of my childhood than the story of the Sandlot gang spending a summer playing ball, getting kicked out of the pool, chewing tobacco, and making quick work of the local little league squad. This one will live on forever.
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
The 1993 Mel Brooks comedy, Robin Hood: Men In Tights (“tight tights”), is one of those early ‘90s movies that was everywhere upon its release, and for good reason. With Brooks’ signature style of satirical humor (nothing is off limits), an unforgettable performance by Cary Elwes, and just a lot of fun, it’s easy to see why people still hold this ‘93 movie in such high regard.
Dave
Watching Ivan Reitman’s all-time great political comedy, Dave, 30 years after its May 1993 release is truly something to behold. The movie, which stars Kevin Kline as a stand-in for the President of the United States (also Kline) after he has a stroke, shows just how much the political landscape has changed over the years. Funnily enough, Dave is also one of the best movies to use the line of succession as a plot device.
Schindler’s List
I started with one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, and I’ll end it with his other iconic 1993 film: Schindler’s List. Set during the Holocaust, the movie follows Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who risks his reputation and life to save as many Jewish refugees as possible from concentration camps. The fun, joy, and excitement of Jurassic Park are not found in this gut-wrenching black-and-white affair, but few 1993 films are more iconic than this Oscar winner.
Honestly, this is just a small portion of the great movies that defined 1993, as including every single major release that’s had an impact would just keep going and going like those old Energizer commercials. If you want to know about the biggest films we might be talking about 30 years from now, check out our 2023 movie schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Dirk Libbey