Jurassic Park And 13 Other Big Movies That Defined 1993

As wild as it may sound, 1993 was 30 years ago. Not 10, not 20...30. As I recently attempted to come to terms with this fact, I took a trip down memory lane to look back on all the big movies that defined the year, whether it was a box office juggernaut like Jurassic Park , a critically-acclaimed drama like Schindler’s List, or something in between. And, wow, I realized that some of the movies that shaped my life all came out in this year.

Below is a list of 1993 movies that either made a ton of money at the box office , captured the essence and sensibilities of that year, or remain a part of the collective consciousness of society 30 years after the fact.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic Park

There is no bigger movie from 1993, both in terms of box office success and cultural impact, than Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Michael Crichton’s landmark sci-fi novel about a theme park with cloned dinosaurs is still an all-time favorite of many, and rightfully so. Its timeliness story, incredible combination of practical and digital effects, and that classic John Williams score set a high bar for blockbusters, both in 1993 and beyond.

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

Sleepless In Seattle

If you look at any list breaking down the best romantic comedies of all time , you will see Nora Ephron’s Sleepless in Seattle at or near the top of the pack. Sure, a movie about a woman (Meg Ryan) falling in love with a widower (Tom Hanks) after hearing his story on the radio is a little dated, but that adds to the charm of this beloved classic. It laid the foundation for the rom-coms that would follow while also cementing its legacy as an all-time great.

(Image credit: TriStar)

Philadelphia

Jonathan Demme’s 1993 legal drama, Philadelphia, is a movie that ushered in a new era of Tom Hanks’ career, and also came out in a time in which the response to the AIDS epidemic began to change from one of fear to one of understanding and compassion. Set in Philadelphia , this movie follows a promising lawyer (Hanks) as he and his defense attorney (Denzel Washington) attempt to prove that his former firm fired him not because of a mistake at work, but because of his diagnosis.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Mrs. Doubtfire

One of Robin Williams' movies we’ll never forget , Mrs. Doubtfire is one of the titles I think of the most whenever 1993's films come up in conversation. There are so many iconic moments from this movie that continue to live on 30 years later, even if the concept of a father dressing up as an old British woman to be with his kids is a little problematic.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Tim Burton-produced, and Henry Selick-directed, stop-motion animated classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, is still considered one of the best examples of the animation style nearly 30 years after it first appeared on the big screen. The story about Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) scheming to take over “Christmas Town,” the musical and vocal arrangements by Danny Elfman, and those painstakingly-detailed characters create a timeless effect.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 7.9/10 91% Watch at DisneyPlus

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Menace II Society

More so than maybe any other movie on this list, the Hughes Brothers’ 1993 drama, Menace II Society, captures the fears of the time. This must-watch ‘90s movie is full of incredible lessons and performances by the likes of Tyrin Turner, Larenz Tate, and Jada Pinkett Smith that felt like a direct response to the violence and civil unrest of the region, and country, at the time of its release.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Groundhog Day

There will always be a place for Groundhog Day on the list of best Bill Murray movies , no matter how many times he shows up in a Wes Anderson movie. Directed by the late Harold Raimis, this classic comedy about a grumpy weatherman (Murray) who gets stuck in a time loop on Groundhog Day just never gets old. And not only was it one of the most successful comedy movies of 1993, per BoxOfficeMojo , it also feels like a time capsule of the early ‘90s.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

True Romance

Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, 1993’s True Romance is one of those rare movies that comes along and hits all the checkmarks for comedy, drama, romance, and action. Primarily following newlyweds Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) and Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette), who are on the run from the mafia, the movie is a tremendous example of early ‘90s cinema that continues to be influential 30 years later.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Tombstone

There are few Western movies that can stand toe-to-toe in the O.K. Corral with Tombstone, and that’s saying something. George P. Cosmatos’ 1993 drama about Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell in one of his most badass roles ), his brothers (Sam Elliott and Bill Paxton), and Doc Holiday (Val Kilmer) taking on a group of outlaws and protecting the town of Tombstone, Arizona, is one of those movies I’ll long associate with 1993, and it still hits just as hard 30 years later.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Fugitive

There are few more quotable lines than Harrison Ford’s delivery of “I didn’t kill my wife,” in Andrew Davis’ action thriller, The Fugitive. This incredibly fun, suspenseful, and intense mystery movie about surgeon Richard Kimble (Ford) being on the run after he's falsely convicted of murdering his wife is another 1993 movie that has withstood the test of time. Everything about this movie just works, especially the cat-and-mouse game played by Kimble and U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones).

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

The Sandlot

David Mickey Evans’ The Sandlot is not only arguably the best kids baseball movie from the early 1990s, it’s one of my all-time favorites . The movie is set in the early 1960s, but few movies of that year, or decade, were a bigger part of my childhood than the story of the Sandlot gang spending a summer playing ball, getting kicked out of the pool, chewing tobacco, and making quick work of the local little league squad. This one will live on forever.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

The 1993 Mel Brooks comedy , Robin Hood: Men In Tights (“tight tights”), is one of those early ‘90s movies that was everywhere upon its release, and for good reason. With Brooks’ signature style of satirical humor (nothing is off limits), an unforgettable performance by Cary Elwes , and just a lot of fun, it’s easy to see why people still hold this ‘93 movie in such high regard.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Dave

Watching Ivan Reitman’s all-time great political comedy, Dave, 30 years after its May 1993 release is truly something to behold. The movie, which stars Kevin Kline as a stand-in for the President of the United States (also Kline) after he has a stroke, shows just how much the political landscape has changed over the years. Funnily enough, Dave is also one of the best movies to use the line of succession as a plot device .

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Schindler’s List

I started with one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies , and I’ll end it with his other iconic 1993 film: Schindler’s List. Set during the Holocaust, the movie follows Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who risks his reputation and life to save as many Jewish refugees as possible from concentration camps. The fun, joy, and excitement of Jurassic Park are not found in this gut-wrenching black-and-white affair, but few 1993 films are more iconic than this Oscar winner.