Over the years, Best Picture winners , some of the most iconic Studio Ghibli movies , and even superhero epics have not only entertained audiences but also made them cry. Like, we’re talking ugly, “Thank heavens I’m in a dark theater” level of sobbing. That being said, we have put together a list of 32 movies we dare you not to cry while watching. It may be easier for some movies than others, but each of these decorated films will surely make you shed a tear.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Impossible (2012)

J. A. Bayona’s 2012 disaster film, The Impossible, serves as an emotional and intense retelling of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed an estimated 227,898 people following one of the biggest earthquakes in modern history. The film centers on a British family (played in part by Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, and a young Tom Holland) and their harrowing quest to reunite following the devastating disaster. It’s impossible to not cry during this one.

(Image credit: Universal Studios)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Phil Alden Robinson’s Field of Dreams is one of the great sports movies filled with one unforgettable and emotionally charged scene after another. But there’s a moment at the end of this 1989 Kevin Costner classic that brings us to tears just thinking about it. Of course, it’s the iconic “Wanna have a catch” line just before the credits roll.

(Image credit: Hollywood Pictures)

Simon Birch (1998)

A ‘90s movie often forgotten , Mark Steven Johnson’s 1998 coming-of-age-drama, Simon Birch, tells an incredible story about two friends and the unlikely bond they shared. Ian Michael Scott’s portrayal of the titular young boy with dwarfism, as well as Joseph Mazzello’s as his best friend, is magical, endearing, and poignant, to say the least. From good times to bad, there’s a lot to make you cry in this one.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Radio Flyer (1992)

If you’re looking for a great Richard Donner movie that’s going to make you laugh, cry, and feel everything in between, then Radio Flyer is going to do the trick. This remarkable drama about two young brothers (played by Joseph Mazzello and Elijah Wood) as they attempt to escape the vicious wrath of their stepfather will break your heart into a million pieces before attempting to put it back together.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Up (2009)

One of the best Pixar movies, Up features what could be the most emotional prologue of any movie ever made, both animation and live-action. The montage of Carl and Ellie Fredericksen’s relationship over the years is perfect in every way, even if it concluded with a gut punch that some of us haven’t gotten over more than a decade later.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Manchester By The Sea (2016)

We’ll try not to give too much away about Manchester by the Sea, but please note that this 2016 Oscar-nominated film will wreck you. The entire movie is full of sorrow and grief, but there’s a scene partway through the movie where you find out why Casey Affleck’s character is so down on himself that it has to be one of the most traumatizing movie moments of all time. Gutted.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

A powerful movie about female friendship and the unbreakable bond shared by mother and daughter, Steel Magnolias is one of those ‘80s movies that just never gets old. Sure, the movie will make you cry like never before, but this timeless classic starring Sally Field, Julia Roberts, and Dolly Parton also has a lot of heart and soul.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Coco (2017)

Coco, one of the best music movies of all time , as well as a charming addition to Pixar’s collection, is an enchanting, enlightening, and emotional experience that will leave you with a desire to reconnect with your ancestors and make the most of your time with the family who’s still around. Plus, “Remember Me” has to be one of the best Disney songs in years.

(Image credit: TriStar)

Philadelphia (1993)

Is it possible to watch Philadelphia and not go through a box of tissues as you wipe away the tears? Possibly, if you’re some kind of emotionless fool who lacks empathy or compassion. But for the rest of us, this 1993 movie starring Tom Hanks as an attorney trying to prove he was fired because of his sexuality and AIDS diagnosis makes us cry every single time.

(Image credit: Oscilloscope)

Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father (2008)

Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father is technically a documentary, but it’s more than deserving of a spot on this list. Kurt Kuenne’s 2008 documentary tells the story of Andrew Bagby, the filmmaker’s best friend who was murdered by a former lover, and his parents’ journey to gain custody of his son who was born after his death. We’ll leave it at that…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Big Fish (2003)

Some would say Big Fish is Tim Burton’s best movie , and you know what, they’re not wrong. There’s something special and magical about this 2003 drama about a man coming to terms with his father’s tall tales and reconciling their differences before it’s too late that just warms your heart. Both fantastic and fantastical, this moving father-son will do a number on ya.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

My Girl (1991)

One year after we were introduced to Macaulay Culkin’s most famous character with Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, we met perhaps his most tragic in My Girl. Howard Zieff’s 1991 coming-of-age drama about Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) has everything you’d expect from a movie like this, including a heartbreaking funeral scene where the 11-year-old is forced to come to terms with a friend’s tragic passing.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Before working together with the Creed and Black Panther movies, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan teamed up for the 2013 biopic, Fruitvale Station. Retracing the final hours of Oscar Grant’s (Jordan) life before he was shot and killed by police, this heart-wrenching drama doesn’t let go.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

There have been some tremendously emotional movies in the MCU over the years, but few hit as hard as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not only does Ryan Coogler’s 2022 superhero movie allow us to mourn the loss of King T’Challa, but it also offers up a place for us to honor the life of the late Chadwick Boseman , who passed away in August 2020.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

A great fall movie if there ever was one, Dead Poets Society is a must-watch for some whenever autumn first rolls around, With great characters played by Robin Williams, a young Ethan Hawke, and several others, this endearing coming-of-age drama set in a boys prep school is still wonderful after all these years. At the same time, it’s just as emotional and likely to bring a tear to your eye.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Beaches (1988)

Though the movie is mostly remembered for the hit song it spawned with Bette Midler’s “Wing Beneath the Wings,” Beaches is still a great experience. In fact, the story of two longtime friends coming to terms with a terrible tragedy adds a great context to the song that is so fondly remembered.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Schindler's List (1993)

Quite possibly Steven Spielberg’s best movie, Schindler’s List is one of the rawest and most authentic films about the Holocaust to ever hit the big screen. Whether it’s because of the scenes of tragedy and heartbreak or from the rare uplifting moments, it’s impossible to watch this 1993 movie without being overwhelmed by emotion.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Amour (2012)

One of the finest foreign language Best Picture nominees , Amour throws you into the middle of a terrible crisis experienced by a longtime couple (played by Emmanuelle Riva and Jean-Louis Trintignant). As the pair begin to deteriorate and begin to accept their own mortality and fragility of life, they are forced to make a series of difficult decisions.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Terms Of Endearment (1983)

The bond shared by mother and daughter is at the heart of James L. Brooks’ Oscar-winning 1983 drama and it creates some of the cinema’s most unforgettable and touching moments. Chronicling 30 years of the relationship shared by Aurora (Shirley MacLaine) and Emma Greenway (Debra Winger), Terms of Endearment has moments of joy, sorrow, and everything in between.

(Image credit: MGM)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

Don’t be fooled into thinking that All Dogs Go to Heaven is a happy and joyful movie just because it’s an animated kids film, as it will shatter your heart and leave you in a state of despair. Like, you know why the dog goes to heaven in this Don Bluth classic, Right?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Avengers: Endgame (2018)

There are dozens of emotional moments in Avengers: Endgame , a movie that could best be described as a cathartic experience. Its three-hour runtime has moments of loss, sacrifice, goodbyes, new beginnings, and tear-jerking reunions. Pretty much everything from the “I am Iron Man” moment to the closing credits will make longtime MCU fans cry.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

For a lot of us, Toy Story 3 felt like the end of a chapter of our lives. There are some moving moments throughout this 2010 Pixar adventure, especially when it comes to Andy finally agreeing to donate his cherished toys and him letting go of his childhood hits like a ton of bricks to the chest.

(Image credit: A24)

The Farewell (2019)

The Farewell combines humor and heart to create a unique cinematic experience that is prone to make you cry for a variety of reasons. Basically, the movie follows Billi (Awkwafina) as she and her family return to China to say goodbye to her grandma, who only has weeks to live. However, the soon-to-be-departed has no idea she’s about to die or why her family has actually traveled across the globe to see her.

(Image credit: A24)

Moonlight (2016)

Barry Jenkins’ 2016 coming-of-age drama, Moonlight, follows Chiron (played by Travante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Alex R. Hibbert in different phases of his life) as he comes to terms with his place in the world and his sexuality. This mesmerizing and emotional film is full of triumph, tragedy, and several of the most tear-jerking scenes of the 21st century.

(Image credit: Disney)

Old Yeller (1957)

Old Yeller, one of the most beloved films of generations of boys, is one of those live-action Disney movies that will make even the toughest of men break down in tears. Even though many of us know how this story ends, all the great and lighthearted moments that lead to that heartbreaking scene keep us coming back time and time again.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Grave Of The Fireflies (1988)

Isao Takahata’s Grave of the Fireflies, like other classic Studio Ghibli movies, doesn’t shy away from touching on difficult and distressing topics, which is what makes this animated war drama such a powerful experience. Set during the final months of WWII, the movie follows two siblings as they adjust to their new lives as orphans and try to survive long enough to see the end of the fighting.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Family Stone (2005)

Upon first glance, The Family Stone appears to be nothing more than a standard Christmas comedy, but as the story progresses and the stakes are made clear, you begin to see this as a moving drama about a family spending the holidays together one more time. This is definitely a movie that’s better the second time around knowing what’s happening.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

One True Thing (1998)

Carl Franklin’s One True Thing follows Ellen Gulden (Renee Zellweger) as she puts her life on hold so she can take care of her dying mother (played by Meryl Streep). This eye-opening experience sheds new light on the dynamics of her family and forces the young writer to reassess everything she’s ever known. There are happy moments, but not enough to way out the sorrow and death that wait around the corner.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Marley & Me (2008)

If you were to go by the trailers, Marley & Me would seem like nothing more than a light-hearted comedy about a couple (played by Owen Wilson and Jennifer Anniston) adopting a dog. And while that is true for the first two-thirds of this movie, the final act will leave you an emotional wreck.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Neverending Story (1984)

There should probably be a trigger warning for the picture of Artax getting stuck and sinking into the Swamp of Sadness in The Neverending Story. That scene has emotionally scarred millions of young children over the past 40 years.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

Will Smith and Jaden Smith playing father and son in The Pursuit of Happyness led to one of the best on-screen pairings of 2006 and helped make this touching biopic one of the most emotional the genre has ever seen. The story of Chris Gardner, though full of minor tragedies and obstacles, is one of the most empowering and beloved of the 21st century.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Fox And The Hound (1981)

The subtext of The Fox and the Hound turns this 1981 animated Disney movie into one of the most powerful and emotionally charged children’s films of all time. The story of Copper and Tod, which goes from happy-go-lucky to tragically tense, is still astounding after all these years.

Sure, these 32 movies will make you cry and leave you a blubbering mess, but isn’t that what makes these classics so good in the first place?