Whenever we talk about iconic movie couples, we tend to focus on the happy-go-lucky pairings where everything either ends well or they learn something before the credits roll. But not today. Instead, let’s look back at 32 movies with horrible toxic relationships where couples were doing more harm than good – to themselves and each other. Don’t worry, we’ll still be talking about some of the best romantic comedies of all time, but we’ll also dive into some messed-up relationships at the core of a few great psychological thrillers with unhappy endings, as well.

Gone Girl (Amy And Nick Dunne)

On top of featuring one of the best female villains in film history , David Fincher’s 2014 adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl has hands down one of the most toxic relationships of all time. Amy (Rosamund Pike) and Nick Dunne’s (Ben Affleck) horrible marriage, which leads to one party cheating and the other faking their own kidnapping to frame their “better” half, is one for the ages.

Fatal Attraction (Dan Gallagher And Alex Forrest)

When a relationship starts as an affair and leads to a boiling bunny and a vengeful wife getting all cold-blooded with a gun, you know it’s toxic. That’s the case for Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) and Alex Forrest (Glenn Close) in the ‘80s erotic thriller, Fatal Attraction.

Revolutionary Road (Frank And April Wheeler)

If you went into Revolutionary Road thinking that the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet would be as lovey-dovey as the actors were in Titanic, you’ve got another thing coming. Sam Mendes’ take on Richard Yates’ 1961 novel is BRUTAL and centers on two people whose hatred for one another is something to behold.

Inception (Cobb And Mal)

Look beyond all the mind-bending visuals, intense action sequences, and myriad theories, and you’ll find a horrible toxic relationship at the core of Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Not even death could bring an end to the misery that was Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mal’s (Marion Cotillard) tortured marriage.

Sid And Nancy (Sid Vicious And Nancy Spungen)

Chronicling one of the most infamous failed relationships in rock-n-roll history, Sid and Nancy is a tour de force of toxic energy. Centering on the final months and days in the relationship (and lives) of Sid Vicious (Gary Oldman) and Nancy Spungen (Chloe Webb), Alex Cox’s 1986 biopic is a lesson in what happens when a destructive relationship comes crashing down.

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (Clementine And Joel)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is without a doubt one of the best movies of the 2000s, but man, it’s one depressing trip. The story about a former couple (played by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet) who go to extreme lengths to get over a failed relationship will certainly knock you down a peg and leave you never wanting to love ever again.

A Star Is Born (Jackson And Ally Maine)

Every version of A Star is Born has a really messed up relationship at its core, and Bradley Cooper’s 2018 reimagining is one of the most tragic. As soon as Jackson Maine (Cooper) meets Ally (Lady Gaga) in a drag bar, you know how this one is gonna end. Spoiler, it’s not pretty. In fact, it’s tragic in multiple ways .

Blue Valentine (Dean And Cindy)

Derek Cianfrance’s Blue Valentine is one of those great movies you can only watch once because it’s so messed up. Sure, it’s not as extreme as others, but the story of Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy Pereira's (Michelle Williams) relationship over multiple years is grueling, upsetting, and absolutely heartbreaking.

Badlands (Kit And Holly)

Inspired by the story of Charles Starkweather and Caril-Ann Fugate, Badlands is one of those crime movies everyone needs to watch at least once. But be warned, as Martin Sheen’s Kit is a homicidal madman who takes advantage of his young girlfriend Holly (Sissy Spacek) and takes her on a life of crime and killings in America’s badlands.

You've Got Mail (Kathleen Kelly And Joe Fox)

Sure, You’ve Got Mail has one of the best enemies-to-lovers stories of all time, but let’s be real for a second. Tom Hanks’ Joe Fox is a manipulative jerk who toys with Kathleen Kelly’s emotions, puts her bookstore out of business, and orchestrates a scenario where they end up together at the end.

The Graduate (Benjamin Braddock And Mrs. Robinson)

A relationship built on lust instead of love isn’t necessarily a recipe for disaster, but it’s not really a winner either. That’s the case for Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) and Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft) in The Graduate. Sure, it led to an all-time great song, but this toxic and unhealthy relationship is horrible and quite damaging.

Nocturnal Animals (Edward Sheffield And Susa Morrow)

What if you hurt your spouse to such an extent that they later wrote a book in which a character based on you was viciously attacked and murdered in the West Texas desert? Well, that’s what happens in Nocturnal Animals when Jake Gyllenhaal’s Edward Sheffield plays some serious head games with his ex-wife, Susan Morrow (Amy Adams).

Gaslight (Gregory And Paula)

When a movie has a title like Gaslight, you know it’s going to have a remarkably toxic relationship at its core. This 1944 classic, which focuses on the deterioration of Paula Alquist (Ingrid Bergman) and Gregory Anton’s (Charles Boyer) marriage after the husband plays some messed up games with his new wife, is wild, to say the least.

Requiem For A Dream (Harry And Marion)

Harry Goldfarb (Jared Leto) and Marion Silver (Jennifer Connelly) are so preoccupied with chasing the next thrill and high in their messed up lives that they fail to see the damage of their detrimental relationship in Requiem for a Dream. This is one of Darren Aronofsky's best movies but also perhaps his most unsettling, thanks in part to these two.

Natural Born Killers (Mickey And Mallory Knox)

Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory Knox (Juliette Lewis) love each other in Natural Born Killers, there’s no doubt about it. But this messed up couple shows their love and admiration for one another by killing dozens of people in increasingly violent ways as they embark upon a blood-soaked honeymoon.

Renfield (R.M. Renfield And Dracula)

While there’s no romance shared by R.M. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) and Dracula (Nicholas Cage) in Renfield, let’s not act like this isn’t the most toxic relationship we’ve seen in a horror movie in recent years. Dracula, who takes and takes from his servant, creates a monster, one that ends up pulling off a lot of heads and bringing chaos to the Big Easy in this blood-soaked comedy.

Kramer Vs. Kramer (Ted And Joanna Kramer)

If you were to watch the Kramer vs. Kramer trailer , you’d probably think this 1979 romantic drama would be a fun and enjoyable watch. Think again! Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep’s on-screen relationship is damaging, so toxic, and so horrible, you’re lucky if you don’t need therapy after coming out the other side.

Midsommar (Dani And Christian)

Ari Aster’s Midsommar is one of the most unsettling horror movies of all time, as well as a drama with one incredibly toxic and horrible relationship. Of course, we’re talking about Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) whose bond goes from distant to destructive over the course of the movie. Never at any point does it seem like these two get along or care for one another, especially at the end.

Passengers (Aurora Lane And Jim Preston)

The Passengers trailer made it seem as if the 2016 sci-fi drama would be about an unlikely relationship that blossoms in deep space. While that is sort of true, don’t forget that Aurora Jane (Jennifer Lawrence) and Jim Preson’s (Chris Pratt) relationship is built upon a lie, a really, really messed up lie that is unforgivable.

An Education (Jenny Mellor And David Goldman)

Lone Scherfig’s An Education spends most of its 100-minute runtime showing a seemingly normal and healthy relationship shared by Jenny Mellor (Carey Mulligan) and the much older David Goldman (Peter Sarsgaard). But later on we find out that things aren’t as they seem and one of the involved parties has a destructive, heart-breaking secret.

Beauty And The Beast (Belle And Beast)

A tale as old as time, Beauty and the Beast is regarded as one of the best Disney animated movies, but the relationship between Belle and Beast is pretty horrible. While it is noble of Beast to set Belle’s dad free, he essentially holds the young woman hostage in his desolate castle in exchange. Stockholm Syndrome, anyone?

Leaving Las Vegas (Ben And Sera)

Leaving Las Vegas is one of the best Nicolas Cage movies , but it’s also one of the actor’s films where he plays one part of a pretty messed up relationship. While it is true that Ben (Cage) and Sera (Elisabeth Shue) love one another, their lifestyles and personalities also have some pretty detrimental effects on each other and themselves.

Closer (Alice, Larry, Anna, And Dan)

Keeping track of all the couples and their histories in Closer should be an Olympic sport. Mike Nichols’ 2004 romantic drama follows the intertwined relationships shared by Alice (Natalie Portman), Larry (Clive Owen), Anna (Julia Roberts), and Dan (Jude Law), as they play out over several years; years filled with broken hearts, trauma, and toxicity. Great movie, but a serious downer.

The Godfather (Michael And Kay)

Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) is probably one of the most famous mobsters in the history of cinema, but he’s also a pretty rotten guy. Throughout The Godfather (and its sequels), his relationship with Kay Adams (Diane Keaton) has more downs than ups, ever-changing rules, and a lack of trust. The final scene in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 epic says it all.

Interview With The Vampire (Lestat De Lioncourt And Louis De Pointe Du Lac)

The way Lestat de Lioncourt (Tom Cruise) takes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt) out of a life of luxury and makes him into an immortal prisoner in Interview with the Vampire is as horrible as it is tragic. These two, though dependent upon one another, hate each other, which doesn’t translate to a happy ending.

Raging Bull (Jake And Vickie LaMotta)

Are there any nice or wholesome characters in Raging Bull? No, not really. But Jake (Robert De Niro) and Vickie LaMotta (Cathy Moriarty) take the cake in terms of characters in a horrible and toxic relationship. The fighting, the head games, and the cussing are all signs of an unhealthy and dangerous marriage.

Death Becomes Her (Madeline Ashton, Helen Sharp, And Ernest Menville)

One of the funniest movies of the early ‘90s, Death Becomes Her is full of some all-time great cinematic characters like Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep), Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn), and Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis). However, all three are intertwined in a messed-up love triangle full of pettiness, bitterness, death, and a miracle tonic that extends things way too much.

Forrest Gump (Forrest And Jenny)

Does Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) love Jenny (Robin Wright) in Forrest Gump? Yeah, we’re certain of that. But does Jenny love Forrest with all her heart? Well, the jury is still out. Throughout this movie, Jenny toys with her childhood friend’s emotions in multiple ways over multiple decades, and is pretty much the movie’s villain at times.

Marriage Story (Charlie And Nicole Barber)

Marriage Story is a brilliant movie that everyone needs to watch at least once. But, boy, Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole Barber (Scarlett Johansson) are one horrible and toxic couple. These two, with their jealousies, resentment, and suppressed anger are a time bomb and it’s probably for the best they go their separate ways.

Phantom Thread (Reynolds Woodcock And Alma Elson)

When you have to poison your lover so that he won’t let you leave, you know something’s not right. And that’s the case for Alma Elson (Vicky Krieps) and Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread. Over the course of two-plus hours, this odd and deadly relationship plays out in a way that is particularly toxic.

Nightcrawler (Lou Bloom And Nina Romina)

Lou Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Nina Romina (Rene Russo) in Nightcrawler are probably one of the most disturbing relationships in 21st-century cinema. Lou is using Nina who is taking advantage of the young stringer in a variety of ways. They’re both awful, self-serving people who deserve everything that comes their way.

500 Days Of Summer (Tom And Summer)

You have to feel bad for Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in 500 Days of Summer, but you don’t necessarily have to blame Summer (Zooey Deschanel) for the deterioration of their relationship, either, Both want different things and have different aspirations. All of that would be fine if they didn’t have detrimental impacts on each other, and their doomed relationship.

As you can see, cinema history is filled with toxic relationships, even in films that turn out to be some of our most beloved romantic comedies.