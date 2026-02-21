Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Responded After James Cameron Blasted The Streamer’s Warner Bros. Deal

One of the biggest topics of discussion within Hollywood over the past few months has been Netflix’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. Ultimately, WB accepted the streamer’s near-$83 billion bid, though Paramount Skydance is still making efforts to acquire the studio itself. All the while, many industry professionals have been weighing in on the potential ramifications of the deal, and director James Cameron recently shared some blunt thoughts. With that, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos issued a response to the filmmaker's take.

What Did James Cameron Say About The WB/Netflix Deal?

Cameron recently wrote a letter to Utah senator Mike Lee, who oversees the Senate’s subcommittee on antitrust. Lee and that governing body held a hearing earlier this month, during which they discussed the potential effects of the WB/Netflix merger with Sarandos. When addressing Lee, Cameron didn’t hold back his feelings and cited Sarandos for calling movie theaters “an outdated concept” and an “outmoded idea.” Cameron also shared the following thoughts on the matter:

I believe strongly that the proposed sale of Warner Brothers Discovery to Netflix will be disastrous for the theatrical motion picture business that I have dedicated my life’s work to. Of course, my films all play in the downstream video markets as well, but my first love is the cinema. I have been among the pioneers in enhancing the theatrical experience, through the creation of digital 3D production systems, advanced Visual Effects technologies, and pioneering high frame rate display. Theatrical exhibition is a critical part of my creative vision. I believe in the big screen.

Throughout his career, James Cameron has championed quality theatrical experiences, and his comments seem to mirror concerns that some of his other peers seem to have about the WB sale. Something that seems to give the Avatar filmmaker pause is the notion of a very small theatrical window and, in his letter (which was shared with Deadline), he claimed Ted Sarandos and co. wanted to commit to a 17-day window for films to play in theaters. Sarandos responded to that claim and shared more sentiments when issuing his reaction.

How Ted Sarandos Responded To James Cameron’s Criticisms

Just recently, Sarandos also wrote a letter of his own to Mike Lee in response to Cameron’s take on his company’s multi-billion dollar deal. Sarandos showed reverence to Cameron early in his letter (which Deadline obtained) and also expressed his love for Cameron’s filmography. However, the exec went on to weigh in on why the Oscar winner’s claims were inaccurate:

I respect Mr. Cameron enormously and I love his work. But his letter to you knowingly misrepresents our position and commitment to the theatrical release of Warner Bros. films. When you and I met — and again when I testified under oath before the subcommittee — I clearly said that we will continue to release Warner Bros. films in theaters with a 45-day exclusive window, exactly as they are today. This is not a tentative goal or a flexible guideline; it’s a hard number and a firm commitment.

Ted Sarandos also shared alleged details regarding the meeting he and his colleagues at Netflix had with James Cameron after the deal was announced in December 2025. And, according to Sarandos, Cameron was supposedly more interested in discussing another topic than theatrical windows:

During that meeting, we talked about Netflix's plans for Warner Bros., including our 45-day commitment. Mr. Cameron was very supportive. If anything, he was more excited to talk about the at-home movie.Viewing glasses he is developing with Meta than exclusive windows for theatrical movies.Mr. Cameron's letter does not reflect any of this. He incorrectly suggests that we've only pledged a 17-day window instead of a 45-day one, fails to correctly describe the deal Netflix has reached and ignores the serious consequences for the industry if Paramount Skydance’s proposal is accepted.

Sarandos also expressed his displeasure with Cameron’s letter while appearing on the Fox Business program The Claman Countdown. The co-CEO, who’s spoken about the viability of movie theaters in the past, said he was “particularly surprised and disappointed that James chose to be part of the Paramount disinformation campaign that's been going on for months about this deal.”

Paramount is indeed still trying to buy Warner Bros. Discovery months after the David Ellison-headed company tried to launch a hostile takeover bid. That attempt as well as subsequent bids have been rejected. More recently, Paramount filed a lawsuit in an attempt to have Netflix disclose financial information regarding its decision to buy WB. Netflix execs subsequently chastised Paramount Skydance for its continued attempts to derail the WB deal.

All the while, filmmakers still seem to be processing the prospect of Netflix acquiring Warner Bros. Oscar-winning director Sean Baker reacted to the deal, saying that “filmmakers have to put our foot down” in the hope of expanding theatrical windows. Directors Guild of America President Christopher Nolan also expressed uncertainty about the road head. Time will tell how this major deal plays out and how other directors like Nolan or James Cameron might respond.