Now That The Night Agent Season 4 Is Happening, There’s One Character I Really Hope Returns (Besides Rose)

I’ll admit, I was a little worried for The Night Agent last month. Given the way Season 3 ended on the 2026 TV schedule, I wondered if this might be the end of the series, as so many Netflix subscription-exclusive shows have been cancelled after just three seasons. Fortunately, Netflix announced today that The Night Agent Season 4 is happening. So with that proverbial weight off my chest, I need to talk one character I hope returns for the next batch of episodes, besides Rose Larkin.

Don’t get me wrong, I definitely would like to see Luciane Buchanan reprise Rose after she sat out Season 3. Gabriel Basso told me there’s still hope for her and Peter Sutherland to resume their romantic relationship, and since The Night Agent Season 4 will film and take place in Los Angeles, it’ll be easier than ever for Peter to go see her since she also lives in California. But in addition to Rose, I also hope that David Lyons returns as Adam Corrigan, and not just because he and I share the same first name.

Adam was brought into The Night Agent Season 3 as Peter’s new Night Action partner assigned directly by President Hagan. Although Peter initially distrusted Adam because of his connection to Hagan, the two soon started working well with each other, with the latter having the former’s back on multiple occasions. That blew up when Hagan instructed Adam to kill Jacob Monroe, despite the fact that he was about to be transported to federal custody. However, Adam wasn’t aware that Hagan and his wife Jenny were corrupt. When Peter finally convinced him that he wasn’t the bad guy and that he was willing to die to expose the truth about what the Hagans had done, Adam allowed him to transport Freya Allen to the Financial Register to be interviewed by Isabel De Leon.

Now, while it’s possible that Adam is in prison now for executing Jacob Monroe, I’m choosing to believe for the time being that President Hagan pardoned him before leaving office, just like he did for himself and Jenny. So if he’s free, and now that he has a newfound respect for Peter, that leaves the door open for him to come back in The Night Agent Season 4. I should at this point that I don’t expect him and Peter to resume their Night Action partnership, as showrunner Shawn Ryan has already said that the partner Aiden Mosley alluded to in the Season 3 finale will be a new character.

Still, that’s no reason why Peter and Adam’s paths can’t cross again, whether Adam is still working for Night Action or now something along the lines of an independent contractor. I’ll keep my fingers crossed that David Lyons is announced as part of The Night Agent Season 4 cast. Ideally that news will be announced within the coming months. While we’re at it, I’m also still hoping for the return Marwan Kenzari’s Sami from Season 2.