Sydney Sweeney Has A 5-Word Response When Asked What Internet Narrative She'd Like To Change About Herself

Sydney Sweeney has had no shortage of success recently, between her latest movie, The Housemaid, becoming a box office smash and her viral lingerie brand SYRN being so in demand that one line sold out in the matter of hours. However, the actress has also been the subject of a number of controversies as well, and she knows it.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney was asked if she could “ask the internet to retire one narrative” about her “forever,” what she would do. Here’s her response:

That I’m a hateful person.

Perhaps the biggest example of this was when she had a campaign with American Eagle that had the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” In response, people claimed it was promoting eugenics and was too hypersexualized in nature. Sweeney responded to the backlash by saying she was “surprised by the reaction” and clarified that “many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”

Additionally, Sweeney has recently been romantically connected to music producer Scooter Braun, who is a controversial figure for acquiring Taylor Swift’s master recordings back in 2019 without her knowledge or consent (per Swift’s claims). The singer has since bought back all her masters following the re-recording of four of her albums to regain ownership.

While talking about her wishes for the narrative around her being a “hateful person” in the cover story, Sydney Sweeney shared more of her thoughts on the subject. In her words:

I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, ‘That’s not true,’ they’ll come at me like, ‘You’re just saying that to look better.’ There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for.

In a recent report on what’s been going on with Sweeney lately from last month, an insider claimed that the actress has “had a hard time with all the recent backlash” and has been in a “better headspace” as of late while taking some time out of the spotlight.

This week, Sweeney also launched a new line of SYRN, focused on comfortable basics called “Do What Makes You Naked.” The brand is less than two months old, and it already has a huge following of 317k on Instagram, showing that despite these controversies, Sweeney is still doing business.

It won’t be too long before Sweeney is the center of attention again as an actress since Euphoria Season 3 is on the way. She’ll be back as Cassie Howard after a time jump that will see the characters' post-High School lives. When talking about the new season to Empire Magazine last year, she called her character “crazy” and “flawed on so many levels” but doing so “from a place of love.” Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on Sunday, April 12.