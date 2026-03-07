After Rocking Amazing Awards Dresses All Season, Kate Hudson Threw On A Bikini To Relax At Home

Kate Hudson belts out Neil Diamond tunes with Hugh Jackman in Song Sung Blue and, for her performance as Claire Sardina, she's received some serious awards buzz. And, with major award nominations come a number of public appearances at different events. Hudson has been looking gorgeous all awards season, sporting dazzling dresses. However, after looking all glammed up for many red carpet events, Hudson decided to relax at home in a flattering bikini.

I can imagine that, in some respects, it can be fun to get all dolled up for red carpet events by donning beautiful dresses and sporting perfectly styled hair and makeup as well. Still, I'd argue that it's hard to beat the comfort of just lounging around the house. Hudson recently did just that, as she shared a home-centric carousel to Instagram, with photo showing her in a swimsuit that screams “song sung blue":

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) A photo posted by on

As the Almost Famous actress said in her caption, she truly does seem “happiest at home,” as she stares straight into the sun while sporting swimwear by her pool. Hudson's look in the post is a far cry from the gorgeous gowns fans have seen her wear in recent months. Still, I'm so here for her tiny blue bikini, which is definitely giving sizzling hot, yet comfy, vibes. Also, the other shots Hudson shares of her abode give off serene vibes.

Kate Hudson has proven plenty of times she can flawlessly rock a two-piece swimsuit, whether it was while showing off her pregnancy bump in 2018 or looking stunning in her Glass Onion bikini scene. While the idea of walking a red carpet in a gorgeous ensemble is sweet, it's hard beat the notion of having fun in the sun while wearing a bikini!

With that said, the Raising Helen actress looked absolutely gorgeous in each red carpet gown she wore this awards season. From her silver Giorgio Armani Privé gown at the Golden Globes to her BAFTAs dress with its long train and back cutout, Kate Hudson is styling with grace. In an Instagram reel below, the How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress continued to amaze with Old Hollywood-esque glamour in her SAG Awards dress below:

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) A photo posted by on

Set to Hudson’s cover of Patty Cline’s “Sweet Dreams” from Song Sung Blue, the post shows her looking luminous while smiling and laughing in her Valentino dress. The gown’s flowing cape and long train are just commanding attention in the best way. As the actress/singer will be gracing the Oscars soon due to scoring her second nomination in 25 years, I’m all the more curious how she’ll wow everyone when she steps onto the red carpet for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Any actress whose gotta look sophisticated and fabulous for many red carpet events deserves a moment to wear a cute little bikini enjoy a relaxing day. Here's to more relaxation time for Hudson following the conclusion of awards season. In the meantime, watch her Oscar-worthy performance in Song Sung Blue, which is streamable with a Peacock subscription.