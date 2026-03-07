An Insider Says Britney Spears’ Team Wants ‘Medical Detox,’ Not Jail After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears made headlines yet again this past week and, this time, it was due to a legal situation. The 44-year-old singer was arrested in the late hours of this past Wednesday for allegedly driving under the influence in California’s Ventura County. Spears was eventually released a few hours after being booked, and her representative released a statement in which they referred to the incident as “completely inexcusable.” As questions remain regarding Spears’ next steps, an insider is dropping claims about what her team wants.

Via that initial statement from Team Spears, the rep also stated that “hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.” They reportedly want the Grammy winner to “get the help and support she needs.” Official details on any kind of specific treatment plan are scarce at this time, though a source alleges to Page Six that those close to the singer are “just praying it is rehab and not jail.” The unnamed individual shared additional claims regarding what the preferred path for Spears would be:

They would very much like to get her into a treatment center so she can have the time and space to get herself healthy and on the right track. It would be a medical detox. This is not about getting her back to work, this is about Britney living a fulfilled and healthy life with her boys and her family. That is her priority right now. She just wants to be a good mom and to be happy.

Spears was reportedly driving her BMW and swerving in and out of traffic when she was stopped on the California Highway Patrol last Wednesday. At the time of her arrest, authorities reportedly believed the “Lucky” singer’s conduct was due to a mixture of drugs and alcohol. She was eventually transported to a hospital, where blood would be drawn in order to determine her alcohol levels. As of this writing, those test results have yet to be released.

In the aftermath of this DUI situation, one of Spears’ friends, Sean Phillip, spoke out and claimed he was granted permission to do so by the songstress. Having apparently known Spears for 24 years, Phillip emphasized that the legal matter didn’t align with what he knew about her, as he said it was “not her character.” He also referred to Spears as “just a lovely lovely person” and declared that he would “protect her no matter what,” because “she's not a harmful person.”

When it comes to how Spears herself is apparently feeling right now, Page Six’s insider alleges that she’s “devastated” and that the situation “has scared the crap out of her.” It’s also claimed that Spears is aware of the fact that she “has to face the consequences whatever they may be” and that she “feels a lot of regret over what has happened.”

This situation comes months after Britney Spears has reportedly been making strides within her professional and personal lives. On the business front, it was revealed in February that Spears sold her entire music catalog to publisher Primary Wave in a deal worth around $200 million. There have been varying accounts regarding the reason for the sale, with some saying Spears did it in the pursuit of “respect,” while others claim she’s been “suffering” from a financial standpoint. At the same time, Spears has also been reconnecting with her two sons – Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19) – who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

As of this writing, Spears is set to appear in court on May 4. It remains to be seen whether she’ll take part in any kind of rehabilitation or treatment plan as reportedly desired by those in her inner circle.