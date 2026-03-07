Is Tyler The Arsonist On Fire Country? I Have A Theory, And I Asked The Cast And Director About It
So, did he do it?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Spoilers for Fire Country Season 4, Episode 11 are ahead! You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription, and then catch new episodes every Friday on CBS at 9 p.m.
When Fire Country returned on the 2026 TV schedule, it ended with a shocking reveal as Tyler confessed to being the arsonist. Then, in its second episode back, everyone had to reckon with that idea. Shockingly, at least to me, pretty much everyone except his mom believed that he did this. So, considering my theory that Tyler didn’t really do this, I asked Manny actor Kevin Alejandro and Episode 11’s director, Leslie Alejandro, about all this.
During my interview with Kevin and Leslie Alejandro, I told them that “I didn’t believe that [Tyler] actually did it.” I also have a theory that my assumption will prove to be true down the line. With all that in mind, I was curious why everyone was so quick to place the blame on the teenager. In response, the episode’s director told me:
I totally see her point here. While Bode has history with Chloe, Tyler’s mom, and Tyler tried his best to be helpful during the last fire, no one at Station 42 is really familiar with either of them. They are, objectively, new additions. So, while Tyler’s mom is shocked to hear what her son said he did, and didn’t seem to believe him, everyone else simply took his confession at face value.
We also have to consider the fatality from the fire that Tyler confessed to starting. Vince died because of this. So, yes, emotions are high, and people like Bode and Sharon are going to be deeply upset at who did it. To that point, Leslie told me:
Overall, Leslie explained that she thinks the characters are “going to sit with that idea” of Tyler doing it, while Chloe makes the point that she knows that her son “wouldn’t do something like this.”
Speaking to the idea of the blame being put on Tyler right now, whether he’s guilty or not, Kevin Alejandro said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes CBS hits, like Sheriff Country and Fire Country.
Overall, this sets up an interesting conundrum that is addressed at the very end of the episode. We get to see Bode confront Tyler, and he tells the kid that his confession does not make sense. Literally, the last words of the installment are Bode telling Tyler to “start talking.”
So, I think I might be on to something with my theory that Tyler isn’t really the guilty party. However, it’s worth noting the wether he did it or not, it was important to show that “he is trying to be a better person,” as Leslie told me.
Now, to see what Tyler tells Bode about the fire and to figure out who the real arsonist is, you can catch the next episode of Fire Country next Friday on CBS.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.