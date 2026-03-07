Is Tyler The Arsonist On Fire Country? I Have A Theory, And I Asked The Cast And Director About It

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 4, Episode 11 are ahead! You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription , and then catch new episodes every Friday on CBS at 9 p.m.

When Fire Country returned on the 2026 TV schedule , it ended with a shocking reveal as Tyler confessed to being the arsonist. Then, in its second episode back, everyone had to reckon with that idea. Shockingly, at least to me, pretty much everyone except his mom believed that he did this. So, considering my theory that Tyler didn’t really do this, I asked Manny actor Kevin Alejandro and Episode 11’s director, Leslie Alejandro, about all this.

During my interview with Kevin and Leslie Alejandro, I told them that “I didn’t believe that [Tyler] actually did it.” I also have a theory that my assumption will prove to be true down the line. With all that in mind, I was curious why everyone was so quick to place the blame on the teenager. In response, the episode’s director told me:

[What] I love that about these scenes is really showing both sides of the perspective of the did he and didn't he do it. I mean, right now, of course, his mom is – she really, really knows him. Nobody really, really knows him. So they kind of believe him, because he stepped forward with this information. So they're kind of just taking that at face value, because what else can they believe right now? There's no other suspects. There's nobody else has come forward, only him.

I totally see her point here. While Bode has history with Chloe , Tyler’s mom, and Tyler tried his best to be helpful during the last fire, no one at Station 42 is really familiar with either of them. They are, objectively, new additions. So, while Tyler’s mom is shocked to hear what her son said he did, and didn’t seem to believe him, everyone else simply took his confession at face value.

We also have to consider the fatality from the fire that Tyler confessed to starting. Vince died because of this. So, yes, emotions are high, and people like Bode and Sharon are going to be deeply upset at who did it. To that point, Leslie told me:

So I think also them dealing with the fact that he's the cause of a major character – if he did it, this fire was the cause of a major character's death that everybody is connected to. So I think it would be easy for these people to have someone to blame.

Overall, Leslie explained that she thinks the characters are “going to sit with that idea” of Tyler doing it, while Chloe makes the point that she knows that her son “wouldn’t do something like this.”

Speaking to the idea of the blame being put on Tyler right now, whether he’s guilty or not, Kevin Alejandro said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I think it was a great opportunity also for story reasons, to sort of highlight and just bring to attention, like the pressures that teenagers feel and how they're affected, and, you know, the loyalty that a parent has to their child to protect them. And like to piggyback on what [Leslie] says, on how easy it is that the general public needs a scapegoat. They need someone to blame, right? So this was a good opportunity to touch on all those realistic scenarios that are happening in our world today.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes CBS hits, like Sheriff Country and Fire Country.

Overall, this sets up an interesting conundrum that is addressed at the very end of the episode. We get to see Bode confront Tyler, and he tells the kid that his confession does not make sense. Literally, the last words of the installment are Bode telling Tyler to “start talking.”

So, I think I might be on to something with my theory that Tyler isn’t really the guilty party. However, it’s worth noting the wether he did it or not, it was important to show that “he is trying to be a better person,” as Leslie told me.

Now, to see what Tyler tells Bode about the fire and to figure out who the real arsonist is, you can catch the next episode of Fire Country next Friday on CBS.