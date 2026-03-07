Will Deadpool 4 Include T.J. Miller? Here’s What He Said About A Recent Chat With Ryan Reynolds

2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine features plenty of familiar faces from the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise, but one notable cast member was absent. T.J. Miller didn’t return as Wade Wilson’s good buddy, Weasel, in the superhero movie threequel following legal issues as well as alleged behind-the-scenes issues with Reynolds. Despite his past beef with his former co-star, though, Miller recently shared some comments that may suggest he could return for the Marvel series’ fourth film, which is reportedly in the works.

Miller continues to tour as a comedian and, during a recent stop in Detroit, he chatted with 101 WRIF. Talk eventually turned to the Deadpool franchise, which is allegedly set to continue under the purview of Marvel Studios. With that, Miller was specifically asked if the proverbial ship had sailed for him to be in another one of those Wade Wilson-fronted movies. And the Big Hero 6 alum shared an optimistic response:

It has not sailed. And that's all I'm going to say about that. Okay. Marvel gets so weird about this stuff. They're just like, don't talk about it, don't talk about it.

To be clear, at this point, there’s been no official confirmation that a fourth Deadpool film is among the slate of upcoming Marvel movies. However, reports indicate that despite previous claims, Reynolds is currently focusing much of his attention on developing that supposed superhero movie. On that note, Miller even went as far as to say that he’s been in contact with Reynolds as of late, and the comic claimed they discussed the concept for DP4:

And I will also say that his idea for the next Deadpool film is, like, really good. You know, it's just, it is really smart. He told me the idea. I kind of got hair on the back of my neck standing up because I was just like, I didn't think you could do something that's even more different than Deadpool and Wolverine. And I think he has, I think, you know, it's in the chamber, and I don't know when that's necessarily going to happen because he's got a couple other projects going, but I've really come to, I mean, I always liked him and thought, I've always thought he's the funniest.

These comments are starkly different from the sentiments T.J. Miller shared about Ryan Reynolds a few years ago. In 2022, Miller went viral when he shared his belief that Reynolds “hate[d]” him and claimed there was a moment on set in which Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him while in character as Wilson. However, sometime after, Miller said he and Reynolds communicated via email and sorted out their differences. Still, by late 2024, Miller reiterated the “hate” assumptions and said he “would not work with” Reynolds again.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Check out the Deadpool movies along with a plethora of other Marvel titles using Disney+. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Or go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. Customers can also save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

During his interview with 101 WRIF, though, Miller had nothing but praise to shower on Reynolds. Miller specifically shared what he appreciated about Reynolds as a creative force and where they currently stand on a personal front:

Ryan is really a powerhouse in terms of the comedy and, you know, and specifically Deadpool. So I, and he's come to be a real friend and he's kind of had our back, and I've tried to have his cause it's, I mean, the internet is just such an evil, cruel place. You know, it's just, it doesn't make, it's so, so despicable. But I think, you know, it's, so I, I really come to say, you know, literally he and I just talked about this, but I've come to say kind of, you know, it would be a lot of fun to just joke around with him again. Just because I think he's so, so funny.

The exclusion of T.J. Miller – who appears as bartender Weasel in the first two Deadpool films – from D&W came several years after he was accused of sexual assault by an unnamed woman in 2017. Both Miller and his wife, Kate Gorney, denied the claims from the woman, who they reportedly went to college with. And, in 2018, Miller was arrested by the feds for making a fake bomb threat in New York while aboard an Amtrak train. Those charges were eventually dismissed in 2021.

Considering Miller’s past controversies, it’s honestly hard to say whether Marvel Studios would bring him back to reprise Weasel. Still, Miller’s latest comments seem to suggest there’s a chance he’ll share the screen with Reynolds in a fourth Deadpool movie. Fans will have to wait and see what happens but, in the meantime, they can stream the first three films in Reynolds’ superhero franchise using a Disney+ subscription.