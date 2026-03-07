Jesse Tyler Ferguson Did Not Mince Words When Asked About The Modern Family Spinoff That Never Happened
What could have been.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
In the age of reboots, revivals, prequels, sequels, and spinoffs, you never know what film or show will be next to get the treatment. While some definitely don’t need it, it’s also fun to see what some fan-favorite characters are up to, and that almost happened with Modern Family. While the Emmy-winning sitcom ended in 2020, it nearly got a spinoff following Mitch, Cam, Lily, and little Rex. However, now Jesse Tyler Ferguson is opening up about it, and he did not mince words while sharing his take.
The potential spinoff would have centered on Mitch (Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and their new life in Missouri with their daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), and their recently adopted baby son, Rex. Ferguson recalled finding out about the spinoff while speaking with guest Wendi McLendon-Covey on his podcast Dinner’s on Me and how he was looking forward to moving on with his life after Modern Family ended. So he was feeling a bit conflicted about the initial news:
Considering Modern Family ran for 11 seasons, it makes sense that Ferguson was feeling a bit hesitant to do the spinoff. However, at the same time, he was interested in doing a spinoff and exploring more about these characters. It probably didn’t help that he had already booked another role, and it sounds like it was a pretty difficult decision, especially since all signs were pointing to ABC moving forward:
I understand where Ferguson is coming from. Obviously, he sounded interested in doing the spinoff, but he also wanted to move forward and not have to stick to doing just one thing. Unfortunately, ABC ended up not moving forward with the spinoff, and Ferguson shared his thoughts on that matter:
Stonestreet, meanwhile, previously got candid about the spinoff, admitting how hurt he and Ferguson were when it didn’t get ordered. He also noted how much the show and these characters mean to him and his co-star, and how he thought the spinoff could be successful. It’s still unclear exactly why ABC didn’t want to do the spinoff, especially since Modern Family was successful, and even six years later, it still hurts.
As a Modern Family fan, I would have loved nothing more than to have a Cam and Mitch spinoff, and I’m still sad that it didn’t happen. At the very least, there are frequent Modern Family reunions, both big and small. And Ferguson and Stonestreet have reunited with Anderson-Emmons on numerous occasions, so that family will always be around, albeit in different ways. It’s possible we could still get some type of Modern Family spinoff in the future. The series is still one of the best sitcoms of all time, so you never know what could happen.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.