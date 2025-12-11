‘Filmmakers Have To Put Out Foot Down.’ Best Picture Winner Just Weighed In On Netflix’s Deal With Warner Bros

Last week, when it was announced that Warner Bros. had accepted the bid from Netflix that will see the two companies become one, a big uncertainty was spurred. It as the question of whether or not Warner Bros. would continue to release films theatrically, and the second question was if they did, how long would it be before those movies hit streaming? Many in Hollywood have opinions and, now, the director of the most recent Best Picture Oscar winner is voicing his.

Sean Baker, director of Anora, is the head of the competition jury at the Red Sea International Film Festival this year, and he has a take on the impending deal. It was during the event (via THR) that Baker argued that filmmakers should demand theatrical releases and longer release windows because they elevate the importance of a film. He said…

We should actually be expanding theatrical windows, not shortening them. I mean, you can’t wait an extra three months to get your streaming money or your VOD money? Filmmakers have to put our foot down. When you’re going directly to streaming, or day-and-date, it diminishes the importance of a film. The theatrical experience elevates that importance. The way you present it to the world is a very important thing.

While Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has indicated that Warner Bros. will continue to release films theatrically, he did imply that theatrical exclusivity windows could shorten, arguing that’s what consumers want. Currently, most films are only in theaters for about 45 days before they arrive on VOD services, before being made available on streaming platforms like Netflix.

Filmmakers would certainly have some power if they did collectively “put their foot down.” If people refused to make movies for certain studios without a theatrical release window, then they would likely ultimately get what they’re asking for. Rian Johnson saw limited theatrical distribution for his Knives Out movies with Netflix and others likely could as well. For his part, Baker says he will insist on 100 days of theatrical exclusivity for his next movie, adding…

That’s a little bit over three months, and I think that feels like a good amount at this moment.

As the director of a Best Picture winner, Sean Baker will likely have every major studio courting him. Considering that information, there's a firm chance he’ll almost certainly get what he’s asking for. Not every director will have the ability on their own to demand theatrical exclusivity, of course, as that privilege surely depends on professional standing. However, if a lot of the top names do, it could (theoretically) help those filmmakers who want that sort of treatment get it.

Of course, all that assumes that Netflix actually buys Warner Bros. Paramount, which lost out on its WB bid, hasn’t entirely given up the fight, launching a hostile takeover bid of the studio. It’s not entirely clear how the landscape of the movie business will change in the coming years, but change is certainly coming nonetheless.