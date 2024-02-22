James Gunn Debuted Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor Bald Head In Superman: Legacy Cast Photo, And The Comments Section Blew Up
It's go time!
It's all happening! James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is officially flying forward, and the director just posted a very exhilarating update about it by bringing the cast of the upcoming DC movie together for a group photo. While it's exciting and all to see them together, what sticks out the most is the fact that Nicholas Hoult has officially shaved his head to play Lex Luthor. Understandably, fans freaked out about this when they saw him with the rest of the cast.
Taking to Instagram to post an adorable Superman: Legacy cast selfie – which included David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult who will play Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively, among many others – James Gunn took the opportunity to introduce the characters and the actors playing them. He wrote that this was taken "after the table read," and you can see the excitement about the project in their faces as well as the debut of Nicholas Hoult's bald head below:
A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)
A photo posted by on
Many commenters couldn't hold back their enthusiasm about the project overall. However, there was special attention paid to Hoult and his shaved head, as fans commented things like:
Other enthusiastic comments about the Mad Max: Fury Road star's new look read like this one:
Again, the thrill of seeing this cast together is really getting fans pumped up, and also seeing Hoult already rocking his iconic villain's lack-of-hair do has them even more elated, as this fan wrote:
Another fan noted how much they love the cast overall, but specifically wrote that they “nailed” the Lex Luthor casting with Hoult:
One fan even posted a GIF from a different movie where Hoult was notably bald – Mad Max: Fury Road – with his iconic quote from George Miller’s film as the caption:
Along with the love for Hoult and his new look, the comments exploded with excitement for the rest of the folks featured in the photo, like Nathan Fillion, who will play the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan, who will play Metamorpho, and Skyler Gisondo, who will play Jimmy Olsen, to name a few. Here are some of the highlights:
- Thank you for this James! Making all of us DC fans so excited for this film!! 😍 -andydv27
- This is so awesome! Cant wait! Let’s go! -valiuz
- Super-Family! Look at all the smiles. ❤️💛💙 -thegeekofsteel
- Cannot wait James .. ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 -scuds50
Overall, there were lots of hearts, fire and hands in the air emojis. Superman: Legacy is a highly, highly anticipated project, so it makes sense that fans reacted in such a strong way. Considering Gunn’s track record with superhero projects, there’s reason to believe that this movie will be fabulous, and clearly the fans cannot wait to see it!
The only downside here is we’ll be waiting quite a while for Superman: Legacy, seeing as this photo was taken after the table read and the projected release date for the upcoming superhero film is July 11, 2025. However, that wait will be worth it!
As we learn more about this film helmed by James Gunn’s and Nicholas Hoult’s transformation into the legendary big bad Lex Luthor we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie schedule to plan your next trip to the movies.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes