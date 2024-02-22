James Gunn Debuted Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor Bald Head In Superman: Legacy Cast Photo, And The Comments Section Blew Up

It's all happening! James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is officially flying forward, and the director just posted a very exhilarating update about it by bringing the cast of the upcoming DC movie together for a group photo. While it's exciting and all to see them together, what sticks out the most is the fact that Nicholas Hoult has officially shaved his head to play Lex Luthor . Understandably, fans freaked out about this when they saw him with the rest of the cast.

Taking to Instagram to post an adorable Superman: Legacy cast selfie – which included David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult who will play Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively, among many others – James Gunn took the opportunity to introduce the characters and the actors playing them. He wrote that this was taken "after the table read," and you can see the excitement about the project in their faces as well as the debut of Nicholas Hoult's bald head below:

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

Many commenters couldn't hold back their enthusiasm about the project overall. However, there was special attention paid to Hoult and his shaved head, as fans commented things like:

he's bald ALREADY? so excited 👏 emmagthm

Other enthusiastic comments about the Mad Max: Fury Road star's new look read like this one:

Nick is bald! Looking perfect coline_evans_

Again, the thrill of seeing this cast together is really getting fans pumped up, and also seeing Hoult already rocking his iconic villain's lack-of-hair do has them even more elated, as this fan wrote:

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Lex Luthor 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 nicholas89hoult

Another fan noted how much they love the cast overall, but specifically wrote that they “nailed” the Lex Luthor casting with Hoult :

When I see this photo, the only thing that plays in my head is “we are family. James has all his sisters and brothers with him” ! Let’s gooooooo! Love this. Need it framed! Nicholas looks great! thedailykryptonian

One fan even posted a GIF from a different movie where Hoult was notably bald – Mad Max: Fury Road – with his iconic quote from George Miller’s film as the caption:

What A Lovely Day tygalvez12

Along with the love for Hoult and his new look, the comments exploded with excitement for the rest of the folks featured in the photo, like Nathan Fillion, who will play the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan, who will play Metamorpho , and Skyler Gisondo, who will play Jimmy Olsen , to name a few. Here are some of the highlights:

Thank you for this James! Making all of us DC fans so excited for this film!! 😍 -andydv27

This is so awesome! Cant wait! Let’s go! -valiuz

Super-Family! Look at all the smiles. ❤️💛💙 -thegeekofsteel

Cannot wait James .. ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 -scuds50

Overall, there were lots of hearts, fire and hands in the air emojis. Superman: Legacy is a highly, highly anticipated project, so it makes sense that fans reacted in such a strong way. Considering Gunn’s track record with superhero projects, there’s reason to believe that this movie will be fabulous, and clearly the fans cannot wait to see it!

The only downside here is we’ll be waiting quite a while for Superman: Legacy, seeing as this photo was taken after the table read and the projected release date for the upcoming superhero film is July 11, 2025. However, that wait will be worth it!