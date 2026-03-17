Odessa A'zion Could Have Been A Household Name Before Marty Supreme, But She Bombed One Disney Live-Action Audition
Not a great time to fumble.
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Odessa A’zion has made a huge splash following Marty Supreme, as she can now bill herself as a BAFTA-nominated actress for the rest of her days. A’zion will almost certainly become a more in-demand actress following her success here, but it turns out that she took a swing at an even bigger role a few years ago that even she admits she completely bombed.
Walking the red carpet for the Oscars this past weekend, Odessa A’zion was asked by Variety about her worst audition, and she didn’t even have to think about it. It turns out A’zion auditioned for the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, but she completely screwed up the song. The actress explained:
Forgetting the words to a song is going to be rough in any situation when you need to have them memorized, but to be fair, that alone probably didn’t kill the audition for Odessa A’zion. It was probably clear that she was nervous, and that’s understandable. A lot of people auditioning to play Ariel were probably nervous. It was a big part in what was sure to be a big movie.Article continues below
However, A’zion being unable to sing “Part of Your World” normally probably didn’t do her any favors. One imagines the people in the audition wanted to hear her natural voice, and if they were unable to do so, then they wouldn’t be able to really judge how she’d sound. Still, I can totally understand why she practiced the song sounding like Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel. If you’re auditioning to play a live-action version of a Disney Princess, you use one of the all-time great Disney Princesses as a model. Of course you do.
A’zion confirmed that she never heard a word back after her audition, and certainly didn’t get a call back. The role of Ariel in the live-action remake would ultimately go to Halle Bailey, who most critics and fans praised. The film did reasonably well at the box office, although it is generally seen as a financial disappointment, as Disney clearly expected it to be one of the billion-dollar live-action remake blockbusters.
Considering A’zion’s star is now on the rise, she’d probably have a decent shot at a future Disney live-action remake if she wanted to go after one. Although if the memory of her previous attempt makes her never want to go through that again, I would completely understand.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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