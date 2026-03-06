A Scream 7 Star Brutally Got To Try On The Costume For A DC Movie Before The Studio Bailed

Scream 7 is now playing on the 2026 movies schedule, and for many people, this will be their introduction to Isabel May. She stars in the horror franchise’s latest installment as Tatum Evans, the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney, and before this she was already well known among the Yellowstone crowd for playing Elsa Dutton in 1883 and narrating 1923 as the character. There was also a time when May was supposed to be the co-lead in an upcoming DC movie, and now the actress has revealed how she handled it when the project was scrapped.

Back in February 2022, Isabel May and Riverdale’s KJ Apa were tapped to lead an HBO Max subscription-exclusive Wonder Twins movie for the DC Extended Universe, with Black Adam’s Adam Sztykiel writing and directing. However, just three months later, Wonder Twins was canceled due to budget cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery. Here’s what May had to say to EW about lessons she’s learned in Hollywood when major projects like this don’t come to fruition:

Most things fall apart, and you have to be okay with that. You have to be capable of just taking the punch on the chin, standing back up, walking forward, stepping into the next one.

The shapeshifting Zan and Jayna, as well as their pet monkey Gleek, were introduced in the 1977 animated series The All-New Super Friends Hour as allies to Superman, Batman, Robin, Wonder Woman and Aquaman. By touching their fists together and exclaiming, “Wonder Twin powers, activate!”, Zan could transform into any state of water, while Jayna could transform into any kind of animal. The Wonder Twins would eventually be incorporated into the comics as well, and they’ve also been depicted in projects like Smallville, Teen Titans Go! and The LEGO Batman Movie.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

This Wonder Twins movie would have served as the characters’ biggest exposure to the public yet. Though Isabel May “was not familiar with that whole world of DC” at first, she thought the Wonder Twins script was “actually really funny” and liked its “creative team.” While she acknowledged that it was disappointing when the movie fell apart, she also didn’t take it personally, adding:

You get flown out, you try on costumes, and suddenly, like a week after the announcement, you get a call from the director saying, ‘Well, David Zaslav is in power now and all of these things have shifted and he doesn't wanna do this film.’ And, like, I get it. I'm not upset about it or anything. I get it. It's just the way that the business functions and it's all OK, but you suddenly this thing you that was gonna be a part of your future for a certain amount of time is suddenly just not there. So now you have to reassess.

If there’s one consolation from this, it’s that Isabel May and KJ Apa were still able to work together on a different movie. They recently finished filming a romantic comedy called Falling, which is expected to be released sometime later this year. In the years since Wonder Twins was scrapped, the DCEU ended and the DC Universe continuity took its place. So far no plans have been announced to include Zan and Jayna in this new DC franchise.

What we can look forward to from the DCU is Supergirl flying into theaters on June 30, followed by Lanterns premiering on HBO sometime in August, and then Clayface hitting big screens on October 23. Now that Scream 7 is out, Isabel May will next be seen starring opposite Superman actor David Corenswet in an untitled sports drama about New York Giants running back John Tuggle.