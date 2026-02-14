Odessa A'zion Already Has 4 Projects Lined Up After Marty Supreme, And Just Landed Another

Odessa A’zion is showing that her success in Marty Supreme (which has nine 2026 Oscar nominations) is just the beginning of her blooming career, and we love to see it. The actress who recently went viral for passing on a role after racial backlash, isn’t having any problems filling her schedule, considering she just added her fifth upcoming project to her schedule.

The Marty Supreme Breakout Just Signed Up For Her Fifth Upcoming Project

Odessa A’zion’s big moment in lights isn’t ending anytime soon, considering the number of projects her name is on right now, and the stack just got higher. Deadline reported this week that the Marty Supreme actor has just signed on to a movie that will also star Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Dianne Wiest.

The movie is currently untitled, but it will center on Paulson, who is playing a celebrated actress named Sandra Vale starring in a Broadway production of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage. It will follow her as her estranged sister (played by Watts) shows up on the eve of her “greatest performance,” and 30 years of unsaid tension come out. Wiest is playing their mother, and per the report, A’zion will play “Lucy, a willful rebel on the edge of a life-altering decision”.

It certainly sounds like it could be another possible future Oscar contender, given all the talent involved, but we’ll have to wait and see. Production has apparently already started in Montreal.

What Else Does Odessa A’zion Have Lined Up?

Before her latest movie comes out, we won’t have to wait long to see A’zion in more roles, given that three of her upcoming projects have already been shot. Her first follow-up after Marty Supreme will be a voice role in Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, which is on the 2026 TV schedule and will be available to those with a Netflix subscription on April 23. It hasn’t been revealed who she will play, but it’ll be exciting to watch out for her voice acting chops on the exciting spinoff.

Prior to Marty Supreme, Odessa A’zion had made a number of horror movies, like the 2022 Hellraiser reboot and last year’s Until Dawn movie. And, she’s already made two other flicks from the genre that have yet to be released. She’s in a movie called Nickels about a man haunted by his brother’s death and another indie called For The Night, which has been described as an innovative “spin on the found footage horror genre”, per Deadline.

The last of her upcoming projects we’re aware of is a starring role in the second season of HBO’s I Love LA alongside Rachel Sennott and Josh Hutcherson. The series (Season 1 is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription right now) was renewed back in November as the network revealed the comedy is “among the fastest growing” of its original comedies, averaging close to 2 million cross-platform viewers in the U.S., per Variety.

If A’zion isn’t on enough people’s radar already, it sounds like she’s about to be! Following her incredible performance in Marty Supreme, we’re not at all surprised she’s blowing up in a good way.