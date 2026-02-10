Dove Cameron Thought She Was Ready To Film Nude Scenes. What Happened Next Surprised Her
Here's why she felt vulnerable.
Actress Dove Cameron has grown up before our eyes, starting with her tenure with Disney projects Liv and Maddie and The Descendants (both of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). But she's now 30 years-old, and she'll be going nude for Cameron's upcoming TV show 56 Days. She always thought she was ready for nude scenes, but shared the nerves that popped up when it actually became a reality.
While many of Dove Cameron's best projects are family-friendly, that'll change with 56 Days (which will be streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). When speaking with Allure about that show, she revealed she originally thought that nude scenes were just part of being an actor. In her words:
She's not wrong. Major actresses have done plenty of famous nude scenes, which is seemingly why Cameron thought they were simply part of the job. 56 Days is definitely more of an adult project, requiring her to bare it all and do plenty of love scenes. I have to wonder if an intimacy coordinator was on set to make sure everyone was comfortable.
The tone and adult nature of 56 Days seemingly appealed to Dove Cameron. But it also was a bit intimidating, as she shared in the same interview:
While Nicholas Galitzine recently referred to sex and nude scenes as empowering, it's definitely understandable that Dove Cameron found them to be "vulnerable." On top of the daunting nature of performing those scenes, you're also being watched by the crew. She spoke more about baring it all on set, offering:
That certainly tracks. Many of us have insecurities related to our bodies, and the fact that Dove Cameron had to bare it all on film is another level entirely. But she got through it, in the latest example of her shedding her Disney star image.
56 Days will premiere February 18th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Aside from that project, she's also attached to star in the upcoming book to screen adaptation Field Notes on Love opposite Jordan Fisher.
