Dove Cameron Thought She Was Ready To Film Nude Scenes. What Happened Next Surprised Her

Actress Dove Cameron has grown up before our eyes, starting with her tenure with Disney projects Liv and Maddie and The Descendants (both of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). But she's now 30 years-old, and she'll be going nude for Cameron's upcoming TV show 56 Days. She always thought she was ready for nude scenes, but shared the nerves that popped up when it actually became a reality.

While many of Dove Cameron's best projects are family-friendly, that'll change with 56 Days (which will be streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). When speaking with Allure about that show, she revealed she originally thought that nude scenes were just part of being an actor. In her words:

I wanted to be an actor since I was tiny, tiny, tiny, and I'd grown up watching actresses do nudity scenes, things that felt very normal to me as a viewer. I was like, ‘One day when I'm a big actress, that might be something that I brave and do.’ I was always open to it.

She's not wrong. Major actresses have done plenty of famous nude scenes, which is seemingly why Cameron thought they were simply part of the job. 56 Days is definitely more of an adult project, requiring her to bare it all and do plenty of love scenes. I have to wonder if an intimacy coordinator was on set to make sure everyone was comfortable.

The tone and adult nature of 56 Days seemingly appealed to Dove Cameron. But it also was a bit intimidating, as she shared in the same interview:

When this project came around, I was at a time in my life where I wanted to challenge myself. I read the script, realized there was nudity required, and I blindly was like, ‘Fuck yeah. I'm not scared. I'm ready to go. I'm an adult.’ I just didn't anticipate that it would be so vulnerable. That sounds really silly in retrospect. How could I have not thought that it would be so vulnerable?

While Nicholas Galitzine recently referred to sex and nude scenes as empowering, it's definitely understandable that Dove Cameron found them to be "vulnerable." On top of the daunting nature of performing those scenes, you're also being watched by the crew. She spoke more about baring it all on set, offering:

It's not strictly about what your body looks like on camera. I've always been pretty okay with my body. I've never been massively confident in it. I'm not trying to go to the beach every day, you know? I have a little bit of stuff that I'm working on loving. I think every woman—conceivably, most humans—have insecurities.

That certainly tracks. Many of us have insecurities related to our bodies, and the fact that Dove Cameron had to bare it all on film is another level entirely. But she got through it, in the latest example of her shedding her Disney star image.

56 Days will premiere February 18th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Aside from that project, she's also attached to star in the upcoming book to screen adaptation Field Notes on Love opposite Jordan Fisher.