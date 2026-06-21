OG Lilo & Stitch Directors Shared Lovely Artwork To Honor Lilo Actress Daveigh Chase After Her Death

Last week, it was sadly announced that actress Daveigh Chase passed away at the age of 35. Chase was best known for playing the iconic female horror movie villain Samara Morgan in The Ring, and Samantha Darko in the cult classic Donnie Darko and its sequel, S. Darko. Of course, Chase was also beloved for being the original voice actress for Lilo in the animated Disney film, Lilo & Stitch . Since news of Chase's death broke, L&S directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, shared artwork on heartwarming artwork to honor her.

Sanders, who has an Instagram page full of artwork of the characters from Lilo & Stitch, decided to make something special to honor Chase. The drawing shows Stitch tearing up while sitting on the beach without Lilo. Stitch is accompanied by Lilo's beloved doll, Scrump, as he feeds a peanut butter sandwich to a fish, per his and Lilo's tradition. The piece, which is signed by DeBlois, is a lovely bit of work that signifies a conclusion to one of animation’s most beloved unlikely friendships . You can see the art below:

A post shared by Chris Sanders (@chrissandersart) A photo posted by on

The mere sight of that piece is enough to bring a tear to the eye, and it acts as a tribute to the loss of the lovely voice actress who helped make Lilo & Stitch so special. All in all, Disney's community of creatives is a tight, and losing one of their own, especially so young, is heartbreaking. Communicating these feelings can be difficult, which is why the visual is genuinely touching, as it’s something everyone who loves these characters can connect with.

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Daveigh Chase reportedly had a difficult life following her child acting days. She faced financial insecurity and a strained family dynamic. Chase’s personal struggles continued before her passing, which was due to septic shock and meningitis complications. Her boyfriend controversially started a GoFundMe page in the hours leading up to her death, which has since been denounced by her family and manager who are handling Chase's arrangements.

The Spirited Away star notably hadn't been involved in any Lilo & Stitch-related projects since the mid 2000s. As for the franchise itself, it's lived on, as young viewers continue to discover the 2002 film and its spinoffs by way of Disney+ subscriptions . Also, in 2025, the studio released a live-action remake of the film, which proved to be successful at the box office .

It's admittedly sad to know that Daveigh Chase dealt with so many personal problems ahead of her premature passing. The notion of her no longer being with us is also a tough pill to swallow, but what's been heartwarming to see is the amount of love she's received from others like Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois. May her memory be a blessing to those who knew and worked with her, and may her body of work be enjoyed for generations to come.