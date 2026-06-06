Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire Co-Star Opens Up About How He Helped Her Confront Mental Health Struggles

I grew up watching Robin Williams in everything from Mork and Mindy to Hook, but one of my all-time favorites is his classic '90s family hit Mrs. Doubtfire. Since the actor’s passing, hearing stories from his costars continue to remind me of how amazing he was. These heartfelt stories never fail to make us all emotional. One of his Mrs. Doubtfire costars, Lisa Jakub, has recently opened up about how he helped her confront mental health struggles.

The film focuses on a father who dresses up as a female nanny to spend time with his three children following a divorce. Thanks to streaming, I can enjoy the movie whenever I want to with a Disney+ subscription. Jakub played the middle child and oldest daughter, Lydia. The actor opens about this story while at an event held at the Burbank Marriott Airport (via People):

[He] talked to me because obviously I was honest with him, and he and I talked a lot about my issues with anxiety and depression, and he shared a lot about his struggles in life too.

The event served as a reunion between Hillard siblings, bringing together Jakub with Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson. I cannot express how excited I get every time these three get together to share stories. This isn’t the only time the three have reunited, as Lawrence often features his on-screen sisters on his Brotherly Love podcast that he hosts with his brothers.

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These events are always a good time for fans like me to hear stories, both new and old. Mrs. Doubtfire remains a beloved film, even though many have been open about certain issues they can’t overlook. However, this hasn’t stopped me and other fans from enjoying the movie and the delightful stories we keep getting. Who could forget when director Chris Columbus teased us all about he got so much extra footage that he could make a NC-17 version of the film?

Each time they reunite, they never fail to bring up fond memories of Williams. One of the main things they often bring up is how the late actor would check in on the children when one of them seemed upset. One particular moment Lisa Jakub brings up is how her Canadian teachers refused to have her back, claiming child actors were “too much work.” This greatly upset her, which prompted Williams to do more than check in; he wrote a letter to her principal, which she still has to this day. She recalls:

And it was really the first time that someone was so completely open and teaching me to not feel ashamed of these things, and that there was help that I could get, and there was support that I could get, and I didn't have to feel like a messed-up weirdo because of what I was struggling with. [I’ve] been greatly influenced by the fact that [Williams] was so accepting and loving and vocal with me about what he had gone through.

In addition to Jakub, her costars have been open about their own experiences. Matthew Lawrence has previously shared about the deep conversations he had with Williams on set. The actor has bluntly talked about how Williams changed his life by being honest with him about substance abuse and even taught him about working behind the camera.

But his legacy has reached beyond just one film, as his Mrs. Doubtfire costars aren’t the only ones who remember him with fondness. Others, such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, who he starred with in the short-lived sitcom, The Crazy Ones, have revealed how his death led her to taking a break from acting. For those who want to read even more stories can also check out his son’s touching post honoring him.

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One thing is for sure, Robin Williams and his legacy will never be forgotten.