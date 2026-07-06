One 2014 Disney Movie Would Make For A Better Live-Action Adaptation Than Moana Or Lilo & Stitch

When it comes to the live-action Disney adaptations, it's usually not hard to figure out which animated features will get the greenlight. For example, Tangled is kind of a no-brainer, with the only surprise being that it took so long.

That's why, when we got a live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch and will soon get one for Moana, I kind of just rolled my eyes. Not because either is a bad choice (I love Moana, after all), but because they're just so…obvious.

You know which animated movie wouldn't be an obvious choice? 2014's Big Hero 6, which I think would make for an amazing live-action adaptation. Here's why.

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Big Hero 6 Could Actually Benefit A Great Deal In Live-Action

Some movies probably wouldn't be great for live-action adaptations, such as The Aristocats, which was thankfully cancelled. I only say this, though, because what could you actually DO with The Aristocats to give it new life for a new audience? I know that's not Disney's ultimate intention when greenlighting these adaptations (their ultimate intention being $$$, of course), but as a viewer, that's what I look for when I watch these adaptations: What has been added to make it feel new?

Well, for Big Hero 6, I think a lot can be done in live-action that would make it genuinely exciting to see again with actual actors. Loosely based on the Marvel comic of the same name, Big Hero 6 is about a young robotics expert who loses his older brother to nefarious means, and his quest to avenge him with the help of his brother's former university friends, and also a lovable nurse robot named Baymax.