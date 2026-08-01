The (Understandable) Conditions Lindsay Lohan Has Before Joining A Parent Trap Sequel

Lindsay Lohan celebrated turning 40 years old last month , and it’s hard not to believe how much time has passed since her first feature film, Nancy Meyers' 1998 version of The Parent Trap. The Mean Girls actress has been reflecting on her nearly three-decade career in Hollywood, including the iconic family rom-com that launched her career. Lohan recently had the chance to briefly revisit her Parent Trap characters, twins Annie and Hallie, for a brand deal, and revealed the understan