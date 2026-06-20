The Story Behind How Lin-Manuel Miranda Figured Out Bringing Original Moana Auli'i Cravalho Back In Live Action

Disney's live-action Moana has already generated plenty of excitement thanks to Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui and newcomer Catherine Laga'aia stepping into the title role . But one of the coolest creative decisions behind the remake involves the original voice of Moana, Auli'i Cravalho. The idea to involve her in the new movie apparently came from Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the story of how he incorporated her is pretty great.

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared on Disney Studios' Instagram , Miranda explained how the creative team found a way to include both Moana actresses in the movie's musical storytelling. He shared:

We thought ‘What if there’s a musical conversation between Auli’i’s Moana and Katie’s Moana?” That became the idea for the song ‘Along the Way.

Honestly, that feels like a pretty elegant solution. For years, fans wondered whether Cravalho would appear in Disney's live-action remake after she announced she would not reprise the lead role. Instead, Disney cast newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as Moana while keeping Cravalho involved behind the scenes as an executive producer. At the time, the original voice actress said she wanted to help open the door for another young Pacific Islander performer to experience what she had experienced nearly a decade earlier.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Now, it sounds like she still found a way to leave her mark on the movie. Rather than giving the Mean Girls actress a quick cameo in the 2026 release , the filmmakers came up with something more meaningful. According to Miranda, the idea became a musical exchange between the Moana audiences first fell in love with in 2016 and the new version making her theatrical debut in the live-action adaptation.

(Image credit: Disney)

That idea feels particularly fitting given how important legacy and identity have become to Disney's recent remakes. Instead of replacing one performer with another, Moana appears to be acknowledging both. I think that’s an idea most fans can get behind.

The animated Moana became one of Disney's most enduring modern hits, and Cravalho's performance played a huge part in that success. Songs like "How Far I'll Go" helped turn the film into a phenomenon, while the movie itself remained one of the most-streamed titles in the world years after its release (you can watch it with a Disney+ subscription).

The behind-the-scenes video shared by Disney also gives fans a brief taste of the new song, "Along the Way." While only a snippet is heard, it offers an early preview of how the two Moanas will connect musically. Check it out below.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) A photo posted by on

Miranda has been closely tied to Moana since the original film, having co-written its songs, including "How Far I'll Go." Though he did not return for Moana 2 , his involvement in the live-action adaptation has allowed him to revisit the world he helped create while also finding new ways to honor the legacy of the animated movie.

Bringing Cravalho back alongside Laga'aia appears to be one of those ideas, giving longtime fans a connection between the original film and its new incarnation. There is always pressure attached to remaking beloved animated classics, especially one as cherished as Moana. But finding a way to honor Cravalho while also introducing Laga'aia feels like exactly the kind of bridge longtime fans hope to see.

After all, Moana has always been about understanding where you come from while finding your own path forward. Apparently, the live-action version took that lesson to heart.

Moana sails into theaters July 10.