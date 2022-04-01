Oscars Producer Will Packer Explains What Was Going On Behind The Scenes After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock
By Dirk Libbey published
The producer of the Oscars telecast reveals the conversation Chris Rock had after being slapped by Will Smith.
The “Oscars slap” is probably a moment that will never be forgotten in the history of the Academy Awards, no matter how many people probably wish it could be lost to time. A lot has been said about what happened that night after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, following a joke Smith found offensive. This story still isn’t entirely over, but now the producer of the Oscar ceremony has spoken out about what happened behind the scenes after the slap happened. He says The LAPD gave Rock a list of potential options for ways they could proceed criminally, and the comedian turned them all down.
It’s already been reported that Chris Rock declined to press charges against Will Smith for the physical altercation that took place live on the Oscar stage just as Rock was getting ready to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. Oscars producer Will Packer told ABC the conversation between Rock and the LAPD took place in his office, and Rock was so dismissive of the idea of pressing charges, Packer had to step in just to let the cops finish talking. The producer explained…
Technically, the slap did constitute battery, but Chris Rock apparently never even considered the idea of pressing charges or doing anything that the LAPD suggested as a course of action. It’s not even clear what the other options even were, but the comedian was apparently uninterested in any police intervention. Smith has since publicly apologized to Rock on social media but it’s unclear if the two have spoken directly. Packer says they did not interact after the altercation on Oscar night.
But the LAPD was apparently more than willing to arrest Will Smith for battery. Will Packer says the cops were “willing to go get him right now.” One imagines police entering one of the Oscar afterparties and arresting the man who had just won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.
That’s not to say Will Smith will not have to deal with the consequences of his actions. While there are conflicting reports as to whether or not Smith was asked to leave the ceremony following the slap, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is considering disciplinary action against Smith that could include expelling him from the Academy and/or stripping him of his Oscar. Smith will reportedly be given two weeks notice before any vote is taken.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.