‘Don’t Look Too Closely And You Get To Stay On The Room.’ A Former Diddy Employee Speaks Out About What They Saw (And Ignored)
A one-time Combs staffer is speaking out.
Sean “Diddy” Combs trial continues as he is prosecuted over a series of high-profile allegations, including claims of sexual assault, trafficking, and physical abuse. A former member of his inner circle has come forward with a personal account of what it was like to work for the music mogul during his most influential years. The former employee of the rapper is speaking out about what they allegedly saw and, ultimately, ignored.
Rob Shuter, a former celebrity publicist whose clients have included Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Kate Spade, penned a candid and introspective piece for The Hollywood Reporter, detailing his time with Combs and the moral compromises he believes were inherent in the job. He writes:
The PR veteran’s piece is not a direct accusation of criminal activity, but a reflection on complicity. What's more, it potentially what it means to exist within an entertainment ecosystem that rewards silence and loyalty, even when warning signs are present. He describes being immersed in Diddy’s world, where PR control was tight, access was currency, and secrets were tightly held.
He recalls walking through metal detectors to enter Diddy’s home, something he says he never encountered at any other celebrity residence. Shuter continued:
For years, the former Diddy staffer says he justified his role by focusing on the parts of the job that felt productive: launching brands, landing magazine covers, and crafting media narratives. But in hindsight, he realizes he was helping to maintain an illusion, what he calls “managing a mirage.” He added:
Combs, who was arrested in September of last year, continues to deny all allegations. The music mogul remains under federal investigation, with his homes already raided and searched by law enforcement. Although Rob Shuter makes clear that he didn’t witness the acts described in the current lawsuits, he describes a workplace culture shaped by intimidation, control, and the unchecked influence of celebrity.
Looking back, Shuter admits he wasn’t just managing public images, he was helping construct protective barriers around the powerful. His essay shifts from personal memory to systemic critique, highlighting how the media, industry insiders, and even fans play a role in shielding stars from scrutiny.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As the trail of Combs continues, more voices from the industry have spoken out—ranging from Suge Knight, who has shared what he’d say to the “Bad Boy for Life” artist and why he thinks the "Finna Get Loose" performer should take the stand, to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who’s weighed in publicly. With growing attention and pressure from both the public and fellow entertainers, the silence that once reportedly protected the powerful is seemingly starting to crack.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.