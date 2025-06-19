‘Don’t Look Too Closely And You Get To Stay On The Room.’ A Former Diddy Employee Speaks Out About What They Saw (And Ignored)

Sean “Diddy” Combs trial continues as he is prosecuted over a series of high-profile allegations, including claims of sexual assault, trafficking, and physical abuse. A former member of his inner circle has come forward with a personal account of what it was like to work for the music mogul during his most influential years. The former employee of the rapper is speaking out about what they allegedly saw and, ultimately, ignored.

Rob Shuter, a former celebrity publicist whose clients have included Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Kate Spade, penned a candid and introspective piece for The Hollywood Reporter , detailing his time with Combs and the moral compromises he believes were inherent in the job. He writes:

I remember being warned by one of his bodyguards: ‘Never carry his bags when we travel together on his private jet.’ I didn’t ask why. I didn’t want to know. That was the deal we all made to work for him: Don’t look too closely, and you get to stay in the room.

The PR veteran’s piece is not a direct accusation of criminal activity, but a reflection on complicity. What's more, it potentially what it means to exist within an entertainment ecosystem that rewards silence and loyalty, even when warning signs are present. He describes being immersed in Diddy’s world, where PR control was tight, access was currency, and secrets were tightly held.

He recalls walking through metal detectors to enter Diddy’s home, something he says he never encountered at any other celebrity residence. Shuter continued:

There were guns — everywhere. Big guys with blank expressions who tracked your every move. I’d overhear him on the phone, whispering to high-ranking law enforcement like they were old friends. If he needed a favor, he’d make one call, and boom — it was done. I told myself that was just power. Influence. Star-level access. But now? It feels like something darker.

For years, the former Diddy staffer says he justified his role by focusing on the parts of the job that felt productive: launching brands, landing magazine covers, and crafting media narratives. But in hindsight, he realizes he was helping to maintain an illusion, what he calls “managing a mirage.” He added:

I convinced myself that I was doing good work. I was launching brands, placing magazine covers, shaping narratives. What I was actually doing was managing a mirage. And like so many others in the entertainment ecosystem — agents, producers, stylists, executives, managers — I learned to look away.

Combs, who was arrested in September of last year , continues to deny all allegations. The music mogul remains under federal investigation, with his homes already raided and searched by law enforcement. Although Rob Shuter makes clear that he didn’t witness the acts described in the current lawsuits , he describes a workplace culture shaped by intimidation, control, and the unchecked influence of celebrity.

Looking back, Shuter admits he wasn’t just managing public images, he was helping construct protective barriers around the powerful. His essay shifts from personal memory to systemic critique, highlighting how the media, industry insiders, and even fans play a role in shielding stars from scrutiny.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors