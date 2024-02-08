Pirates Of The Caribbean Rumor Alert: Could A Star From The Bear Be In For The Post-Johnny Depp Movie?

There have been a few blockbusters based off Disney theme park attractions, but none have been quite as successful as the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Johnny Depp starred in a whopping five movies over more than a decades (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), but it's been a few years since it's been in theaters. But the House of Mouse is developing two different Pirates projects, and it's rumored that a star of The Bear is being approached to play a major role. Namely, recent Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri.

The House of Mouse has its work cut out for it for the action/adventure franchise, especially since Johnny Depp reportedly isn't returning as Captain Jack Sparrow. It should be interesting to see what talent ends up occupying that world, and according to scooper Daniel Richtman (via CBM) Edebiri is being approached to play a character named Anne in one of the two developing blockbusters. Unfortunately, not much is known about who that character might be.

Per this report, Ayo Edebiri is being approached to star in a developing Pirates movie by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. This is not the Margot Robbie-led flick, but the other possible Disney blockbuster. Hopefully more information about this pair of Pirates projects is confirmed sooner rather than later.

This possible casting news comes shortly after Edebiri dropped out of Marvel's Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts. And after recently winning an Emmy for her acclaimed performance in The Bear, smart money says plenty of big offers are going to be coming to the 28 year-old actress/comedian. Just look at Ayo Edebiri's acclaimed SNL hosting performance.

Moviegoers have been super curious about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise lately, partly due to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's viral legal issues. It's hard to imagine the property without Jack Sparrow, but that's apparently what we're going to get. That is, assuming that either or both of the developing movies actually move forward into the production process. If Edebiri's rumored casting ends up becoming official, this could be a massive step forward.

While it would have been awesome to see the Bear star in the MCU for Thunderbolts, it looks like she'll be get the opportunity to join other major IPs, either on the small or silver screens. She recently voiced the role of April O'Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription. She was also part of the voice cast for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, one of MJ's friends and bandmates.

Only time will tell if Ayo Edebiri actually ends up starring in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie. While we wait for notice from the studio, be sure to check the 2024 movie release dates.