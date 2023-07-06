Insider Opens Up About How Johnny Depp Allegedly Feels About Working With Disney After Pirates Of The Caribbean Brouhaha

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise had a remarkable run, raking in billions of dollars for Disney. However, fans have been left eagerly awaiting a new installment as the series has remained dormant for more than half a decade. The absence of a sequel, or the long-rumored all-female reboot, has left many uncertain about the franchise's future. But fear not, for there is some exciting news on the horizon. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously spoke about the possibility of an upcoming film in the series, sparking discussions and speculations about the potential return of Johnny Depp . Now, a trusted insider close to the esteemed actor has divulged information about his willingness to collaborate with the House of Mouse again, despite feeling "betrayed" by recent past events.

According to a trustworthy source close to the 60-year-old actor, who spoke to People , he feels betrayed by the studio behind the highly successful Pirates franchise. This sentiment arose after the studio announced their decision to continue the series without his involvement . Despite these challenges, according to the insider, the Edward Scissorhands actor remains open-minded and believes he may consider returning to the Mouse House if the right project comes along. They told the publication:

Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.

While it remains unclear whether Depp would be open to reprising his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow, there have been hints that Disney may be considering working with him again. In a June 5 article, The New York Times mentioned that the studio was seemingly opening the door to a potential collaboration with the Sweeney Todd performer.

Initially, there were plans for two separate Pirates of the Caribbean movies, each with its own unique script. The first project, helmed by Christina Hodson and featuring Margot Robbie in the lead role, was in active development. However, recent updates indicate that the Robbie project is no longer progressing at the moment. While there is still a possibility of it resurfacing in the future , it is the other script, which is being worked on by Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin, that is currently undergoing refinements and receiving attention. It remains to be seen whether this project will include previous characters, like Captain Jack, or be a reboot of sorts with an all-new cast.

Johnny Depp's portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the original 2003 film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, earned him an Oscar nomination. The subsequent sequels, released in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2017, solidified the character's place in pop culture history as a cinematic icon.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Currently, the Black Mass actor is said to be finding immense joy as he focuses on directing the biopic Modi , starring Al Pacino , which tells the story of renowned painter Amedeo Modigliani. Additionally, the actor recently made a memorable appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote Jeanne du Barry, a French film in which he plays Louis XV, the king of France from 1715 to 1774. Despite lukewarm reviews by critics , the movie received a seven-minute standing ovation , leaving Depp moved to tears.

Despite Jeanne du Barry being acquired by Vertical Entertainment for release in North America, specific dates for its release have not been included in either the 2023 movie release schedule or the 2024 movie release schedule . Fans will have to wait for news on its availability as well as for news surrounding Depp’s potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Keep your fingers crossed for another swashbuckling adventure with Captain Jack Sparrow at the helm.